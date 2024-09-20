Andra Day Reveals Amazon Music Live City Sessions EP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Andra Day has shared her Amazon Music Live City Sessions concert, which is now available only on Amazon Music.

At the top of the summer, she delivered this powerhouse performance as part of Amazon Music’s “Forever The Influence” in celebration of Black Music Month. Broadcast from the heart of Los Angeles on June 7, her set streamed live on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Prime Video. Now, audiences worldwide can experience her four-song set in all of its glory. Backed by her band, Andra transfixed and uplifted the audience by serving up three anthems from her latest album, CASSANDRA (cherith), namely “Maybe Next Time,” “Probably,” and “Chasing.” Plus, she closed out the show with a striking and soulful rendition of “Draw Me Close/Thy Will Be Done,” originally made famous by Marvin Winans.

Remaining prolific, she just unveiled a soulful cover of the classic hymn “I Know Who Holds Tomorrow,” which coincided with her starring role in the highly anticipated Netflix film The Deliverance, directed by the visionary two-time Academy® Award nominee Lee Daniels. She received widespread acclaim for both her role and “I Know Who Holds Tomorrow.” Rolling Stone hailed her “dynamic performance.” The Hollywood Reporter sat down with her for an extensive interview, while People also spoke to her in-depth.

Recently, Andra recently electrified the stage at the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa Valley, CA, performing her chart-topping hits. And tonight, she will headline the El Rey Theatre.

Earlier this year, Andra released her critically acclaimed album CASSANDRA (cherith), a project that redefines modern R&B with its deep emotional resonance and masterful artistry. Written and produced by Andra, the album has been hailed as a “modern R&B masterpiece” by Variety, who praised its seamless blend of hip-hop, R&B, and jazz influences. It’s a bold evolution from her debut, showcasing her as one of the most compelling artists of our time. Listen to CASSANDRA (cherith) HERE.

ABOUT ANDRA DAY:

GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter, activist, and acclaimed actress Andra Day has been bearing her heart on the world’s stage for years. She was initially best known for her 2016 GRAMMY®- nominated behemoth, “Rise Up,” which amassed over 1 billion streams and an RIAA triple-platinum certification. And she’s performed alongside everyone from Stevie Wonder and the Obamas to Nick Jonas and Alicia Keys. In 2021, her feature-acting debut in the Lee Daniels-directed biopic The United States vs. Billie Holiday (in which she starred as Holiday herself), earned her a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Drama and a nomination for Best Actress at the Oscars. She also won a Grammy Award for Best Soundtrack Visual Media and a BET Award for Best Actress. Since the film, she hasn’t slowed down, making appearances at The Golden Globes, The View, The Tonight Show, and The Daily Show, among others. What’s more, Andra continues to support causes close to her heart, and has worked with GiveDirectly, Public Counsel, and the Biden/Harris administration to name a few. Her album, CASSANDRA (cherith) is a soulful and timeless body of work that captures the artist’s essence and inimitable vocals.

Photo Credit: Myriam Santos

Comments