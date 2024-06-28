Amy Shark Drops Hotly Anticipated Single 'Two Friends'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Amy Shark - one of Australia’s premier pop successes and an 8 x ARIA award winner - has released ‘Two Friends’, the latest single lifted from her upcoming third studio album, Sunday Sadness.

Written by Shark, ‘Two Friends’ has quickly become a fan-favourite online, with the bridge becoming an instant earworm – “Sarah told Becky, and Becky told Tegan, and Tegan told Sophie, and Sophie’s friends with Krystal, and Krystal told Sally, and Sally loves Daniel, and Daniel told Katie, now Katie f*cking hates me”.

In Amy’s own words she says “Two Friends is about a young girl aggressively removing someone from the well known “Friend Zone” and placing them deep in her heart and mind where they inevitably take control of her entire body, both end up moving in unison like a funeral march for the friends they used to be.”

Sunday Sadness marks the first album from Shark in three years, following the release of ARIA #1 albums Cry Forever in 2021 and Love Monster in 2018. Gold-accredited release ‘Can I Shower At Yours’ and recent singles ‘Beautiful Eyes’ and ‘Loving Me Lover’ will all feature on Sunday Sadness.

Speaking on the upcoming release, Amy shares "I specifically wrote this album on Sundays, constantly daydreaming about the happiest moments and the worst, remembering the best people while still getting over others. I am different on Sundays, I am not sure why, but I bet you are too.”

Shark continues “I think about my life so much on Sundays, my family, my friends and probably you. I’m still learning people, I’m still trying to be a better person, Sunday Sadness has every emotion I feel, you'll smile in some songs and feel the love - but you'll also be sad and probably not sleep well this Sunday night".

Sunday Sadness is an 11 track masterpiece by Shark, featuring the creative contributions of a dream line of up producers including Kid Harpoon, Joel Little, Dann Hume, Jon Hume, Sam De Jong, Matt Corby and Aaron Rubin.

Last month, Shark announced The Sadness Tour - a headline tour of Australia and New Zealand in October and November, following the August 16 release of Sunday Sadness.

The Sadness Tour will be Amy Shark’s first headline tour since her massive 60-date run across Regional Australia in 2022, and her first Australian capital city headline shows since 2021’s Cry Forever Tour. Shark will begin The Sadness Tour in Auckland on Saturday 12 October before heading to Melbourne, Hobart, Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide, then wrapping up in Perth on November 2.

SUNDAY SADNESS

1. Slide Down The Wall

2. It’s Nice To Feel This Way Again

3. Beautiful Eyes

4. Gone

5. Can I Shower At Yours

6. Loving Me Lover

7. Two Friends

8. Babe

9. I’m Sorry

10. My Only Friend

11. Our Time Together

