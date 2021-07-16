Ampersounds Reveal New Single 'Solitude of Heart'

Legendary house DJ's and producers Fred Falke and Zen Freeman aka AMPERSOUNDS release their debut EP today via the iconic West End Records and BMG. They are joined by GRAMMY Award nominated artist Rufus Wainwright for two incredible tracks, including the previously released "TECHNOPERA" and a brand new song, "SOLITUDE OF HEART" (LISTEN).



Listen to the debut EP from AMPERSOUNDS HERE.



Along with the release of the EP, comes an official music video for "SOLITUDE OF HEART," directed by Sean Augustine (Glass Battles).



Watch the official video for "SOLITUDE OF HEART" HERE.



"Solitude of Heart was the first single that we made with Rufus on this EP," AMPERSOUNDS' Fred Falke and Zen Freeman reveal. "We were poring over poetry by Rabindranath Tagore for a few hours drinking tea and in that space we created Solitude of Heart. His voice has such depth and feeling when we layered his vocals using a vintage modular synthesizer we were able to produce something that feels very dreamlike. The video that was created for this song takes you further into that realm, a colorful, lush and mesmerizing dream. On the next single Technopera we decided to continue exploring the visuals of a dream state, but with an apocalyptic edge."



Speaking about the new track Rufus Wainwright adds, "I love sometimes working with existing lyrics and Solitude of Heart by Rabindranath Tagore seemed incredibly fitting for our time. There is something very laid back about the track but also deep at the same time. I think it is the perfect track to listen to in the middle of the night. And we all know those can be very long so one can listen over and over again."



Also included on the EP is "TECHNOPERA", which came paired with an innovative official music video created by esteemed Daft Punk creative director and one half of Daft Arts Crew, Cédric Hervet, who shared "When Fred and Zen asked me to listen to Technopera, I had already been exploring animations around continuous lines for some time. As soon as I heard the song, I thought to myself that it could be the perfect concept for the music video both simple and poetic. When they mentioned that they used an Oscilloscope synth I knew the stars had aligned. This animation was meant for this song."



In addition, the EP features a new remix of the Raw Silk classic, "Do It To The Music" by Fred Falke and Zen Freeman. "Do It To The Music" was first released in 1982 and was Raw Silk's biggest hit to date, originally released via West End Records, peaking at #5 on the Billboard Hot Dance Club charts and #18 on the UK Singles chart. The song was a staple in the New York City Disco scene and a favorite at the iconic Paradise Garage.



Listen to "Do It To The Music" (Fred Falke x Zen Freeman Remix) HERE.



Speaking about the remix, Fred Falke and Zen Freeman reveal, "We were really honored when West End Records asked us to do a remix of Do it to the Music, because it has always been a go to floor filler in our DJ set. The vocal has such a modern feel even though it's from the early 80's and it has some great elements that we kept in the mix. Our remix has modernized a classic, bringing it into the future with our own signature sound while still keeping the soul from the original version."



With the release of "TECHNOPERA," Wainwright revealed exclusively to Variety: "I am super proud of the work that I did with Zen and Fred. It was liberating as a songwriter to have a platform to jump off from and only have to think about the melody and lyrics and let someone else create the track. It is unlike anything that I have ever done but somehow there still is a lot of Rufus in it. I hope that people will party to the tracks, safely of course, but we all deserve a little party I think."



Zen and Fred added, "Rufus is an exceptional talent and we had a fantastic time collaborating with him on this project. We created rich textures with strong electronic elements which we feel resonated perfectly with Rufus' depth and intensity."



The EP will be released on vinyl on November 12th, and includes additional remixes. Pre-order available HERE.



AMPERSOUNDS' debut EP is out now. Watch the video for "SOLITUDE OF HEART" HERE.



Tracklisting:

"Technopera" (feat. Rufus Wainwright) (Edit)

"Solitude of Heart" (feat. Rufus Wainwright)

"Do It To The Music" (2012 Club Mix Remaster)

"Do It To The Music" (Fred Falke x Zen Freeman Remix) [Edit]