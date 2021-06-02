Ampersounds Release New Single 'Technopera'

Legendary house DJ's and producers Fred Falke and Zen Freeman aka AMPERSOUNDS have joined up with GRAMMY Award nominated Rufus Wainwright for an exciting new collaboration. Their first single, TECHNOPERA is out today via the iconic West End Records and comes with an official music video created by esteemed Daft Punk creative director and one half of Daft Arts Crew, Cedric Hervet.



TECHNOPERA comes with the news of their EP to be released on July 17 via West End Records/BMG. Pre-order/save/add HERE



Speaking on the project, Wainwright revealed exclusively to Variety: "I am super proud of the work that I did with Zen and Fred. It was liberating as a songwriter to have a platform to jump off from and only have to think about the melody and lyrics and let someone else create the track. It is unlike anything that I have ever done but somehow there still is a lot of Rufus in it. I hope that people will party to the tracks, safely of course, but we all deserve a little party I think."



Zen and Fred add, "Rufus is an exceptional talent and we had a fantastic time collaborating with him on this project. We created rich textures with strong electronic elements which we feel resonated perfectly with Rufus' depth and intensity."



The video's creator, Cédric Hervet shares "When Fred and Zen asked me to listen to Technopera, I had already been exploring animations around continuous lines for some time. As soon as I heard the song, I thought to myself that it could be the perfect concept for the music video both simple and poetic. When they mentioned that they used an Oscilloscope synth I knew the stars had aligned. This animation was meant for this song."

Fred Falke, Rufus Wainwright and Zen Freeman at Sunset Marquis. Photo Credit: Ben Watts