Amon Tobin's Latest Track with Figueroa is Now Available to Stream

When Figueroa's debut album The World As We Know It was released in 2020 it was hailed "Superb" by Exclaim, "intoxicating" by Flood Magazine and Trebuchet Magazine wondered if it could be "the greatest album of 2020." Co-produced by the legendary Sylvia Massy (Prince, Tool, Johnny Cash) the debut album confounded purists and innovators alike by delivering an acoustic album that was in fact, a strictly electronic record.

"Lost & Stray" takes the twist further with electronic music in the form of amplified guitar. It's like Inception and just like the movie no one really cares about the plot. What matters is the end result is spectacular. For audiophiles there is a bonus bit of news. "Lost & Stray" will be the first Nomark release with a Spatial Audio version mixed by Sylvia Massy available on Apple Music.

Figueroa was born in a cabin in the woods. Is Figueroa psych-rock? Electronic folk? How is there guitar with no guitarist? We have no idea. Imperfect and beautiful. Figueroa is full of darkness and wonder. Figueroa is surprising and confounding. Better sometimes to not ask questions and just listen to the music.

LISTEN HERE: https://figueroa.lnk.to/LostAndStray