Amiture Return With New Single 'Glory'

The song marks the debut of Amiture as the official duo of Jack Whitescarver and Coco Goupil.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

Amiture shared their new song "Glory," which not only offers a glimpse into the project's reinvention but also marks the debut of Amiture as the official duo of Jack Whitescarver and Coco Goupil.

Their sound blends goth pop, '90s trip-hop, experimental rock, British folk, outlaw blues, underground dance music, and more in a deeply personal way. Situated between New York City’s nighttime world and the pastoral isolation of upstate New York, Amiture is defined by their shapeshifting playfulness as much as their emotional intensity.

Last summer, Amiture (then a solo recording endeavor of artist Jack Whitescaver), released Swimmer, an EP containing new material alongside reworkings of their debut album by friends and collaborators Model/Actriz, DJ Hotbed, and Coco Goupil. Since then, Goupil officially joined the project as a permanent member, and while experimenting in a studio upstate New York, Amiture developed a process of working that included a newfound love for sample manipulation, altogether transforming the project into something entirely new.

Remarking on "Glory," Amiture shared: "Glory was built around this perpetual guitar riff, something that had been on our minds for a while writing and recording upstate New York. Once we decided to construct the song around this '70s country-esque riff, the rest of the melodies and words came almost immediately. The lyrics tell a legend or story of Whitescarver family lore - with a deliberate repetition we wanted to create an effect akin to images flashing over and over with the riff as if the guitar is putting you under hypnosis."

Whitescarver and Goupil were involved in music their whole lives and briefly performed in a band together in college before taking separate paths as visual artists. It wasn’t until 2021, when the two came back together to flesh out live arrangements for The Beach, that their collaboration really blossomed. Following their reunion, Amiture was reinvented. While the two were originally performing songs that Whitescarver had written alone, Goupil's contributions quickly exceeded mere arrangements.

Goupil's work introduced a sculptural sensibility that changed the band. This is most clearly heard with their reconstruction of “Touch,” which appeared on last summer’s EP Swimmer. With a deep trip-hop groove and a revolving, passionate, & understated guitar melody. What was once a driven, crooning expression of nostalgia became darker, groovier, and more abstract.

By the time Amiture had rearranged “Touch”, the pieces of the puzzle were coming together. The synthesis of Goupil’s unorthodox guitar stylings with Whitescarver’s heartfelt lyrics proved to be a rich union. Whitescarver relocated to Kingston NY, and the two spent the entirety of 2022 sculpting what would become Amiture's new sound.

photo by Cycus Duff 



