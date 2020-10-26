Americana Duo The Imaginaries Announce 'Hometown Christmas' Holiday Collaboration

Oklahoma’s favorite Americana husband / wife duo.

Oklahoma's favorite Americana husband / wife duo, The Imaginaries, Shane Henry (guitar, vocals) and Maggie McClure (keys, piano, vocals), announce their exciting partnership with the Chickasha Economic Development Council this holiday season to celebrate the Chickasha Festival Of Light. "We are so excited to collaborate with the Chickasha Economic Development Council," say The Imaginaries. "Shane grew up in the area, so to help promote the city and related holiday activities during this magical time of year is very special to us!"

As part of the collaboration, The Imaginaries filmed a festive music video for their original holiday song "Hometown Christmas" in and around the Chickasha area (socially distanced of course) with local area businesses and a small cast / crew. The video will be released soon. "Hometown Christmas" is the title track off The Imaginaries' album by the same name, Hometown Christmas (listen HERE) and features 13 tracks of originals and some of the duo's holiday favorites. 'Hometown Christmas' is a very special song to us about coming home for the holidays," say The Imaginaries. "There's nothing quite like that feeling. We're very lucky to already be home in Oklahoma with our families and friends during the holidays because we know this year has been a very difficult one and a lot of people can't go home to be with their loved ones so we dedicate this song and video to them."

"We are excited to partner with The Imaginaries highlighting Chickasha," says Jim Cowan, the Economic Development Director of the City of Chickasha. "We recognize their popularity not just here in Oklahoma, but across the entire country and we can't think of anyone better to help us tell our story. Christmas is a huge part of our brand as a City, so we wanted something authentic to convey that message. Maggie and Shane's original song, 'Hometown Christmas' helps us tell the world what we have here in Chickasha, Oklahoma."

Named by Forbes Magazine and USA Today as one of the best light displays in the United States, the free event from November 21 - December 31 will transform Shannon Springs Park's 43 acres into a magnificent walk and drive thru light display. The Imaginaries will also participate in the annual Chickasha Christmas Parade down Main Street, showcasing around 40 floats from businesses and community groups. The Parade starts at 7:00 pm and will be followed by a special free outdoor performance by The Imaginaries at 8:00 pm under the tent on the main stage at 1st and Chickasha near the Rock Island Depot- click HERE for more information.

The holiday fun doesn't stop there for The Imaginaries. They will be performing two of their original holiday songs for the virtual Oklahoma City Tree Lighting Festival on November 27. The event will be streamed online and televised on News 9. The Imaginaries will be announcing more holiday shows soon.

Photo Credit: Reagan Elkins

View More Music Stories Related Articles