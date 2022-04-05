American Football Releases Music Video for Cover of Mazzy Star's 'Fade Into You'

Today, American Football share the music video for their cover of Mazzy Star's "Fade Into You", featuring Miya Folick on guest vocals. The song appears alongside the American Football original "Rare Symmetry" on 10" vinyl due out June 10th via Polyvinyl Record Co. and available digitally now. Watch the music video for "Fade Into You" (feat. Miya Folick) on YouTube

The David M. Helman directed music video for "Fade Into You" is a beautiful and captivating visual journey through a series of moments that capture the interwoven fabric of our collective human experience. "I loved the concept of taking a bunch of strangers' mundane moments and literally fading them into each other," says American Football's Mike Kinsella, "creating a sort of visual game of telephone where everyone's personal experience disappears into someone else's completely different experience of the same situation." The video features cameos from both Mike Kinsella and Miya Folick.

https://american-football.ffm.to/rare-symmetry-fade-into-you

"Rare Symmetry" and "Fade Into You" mark the closing of one chapter as the band look ahead to the next. Aside from being the final recordings with founding member Steve Lamos, "Rare Symmetry" features Cory Bracken on glockenspiel, and in addition to Miya Folick on guest vocals, "Fade Into You" includes the pedal steel stylings of Brian Wilkie. Both songs were produced by American Football's Nate Kinsella.

In 2019 American Football released their third full-length album, American Football (LP3), and among accolades from Pitchfork, New York Times, Noisey, won praise for what NPR Music described as "a vivid shift in songwriting for the band." The band toured North America, Europe, and Asia in support of the record, with a stop at "Tiny Desk" for good measure.

American Football is Steve Holmes (guitar), Mike Kinsella (vocals, guitar), and Nate Kinsella (bass). www.americanfootball.com

