American Blonde Releases New Single 'Broke Bridesmaid'

The powerhouse sister duo, American Blonde, is back with their latest single, "Broke Bridesmaid," a fun, quirky, and totally relatable track that pokes lighthearted fun at the financial stress of wedding season.

STREAM "BROKE BRIDESMAID" HERE

Co-written by Natalia of American Blonde, "Broke Bridesmaid" shines a spotlight on the often-overlooked challenge of balancing personal finances while being a dedicated bridesmaid. "I wrote this song with the sole intention of poking fun at that feeling you get when you're saving up and trying to be responsible, but then wedding season hits," Natalia explains. "Suddenly, you've got another financial obligation-showing your loved ones all the biggest and best wedding-related things money can buy."

With its catchy melody and playful lyrics, the song captures the universal struggle of spending big on bridal showers, bachelorette parties, dresses, and more. It's a feel-good anthem for anyone who has ever felt the pressure to go all out for a wedding, even when their wallet says otherwise.

American Blonde's hope is that everyone who has lived through these moments can laugh and relate, knowing they aren't alone. "We all know the struggle can be real sometimes," Natalia adds, "so our hope is that this song brings people together, and we can all laugh about it!"

