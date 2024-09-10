Amanda McBroom To Release First Ever Holiday Record, Wintersong

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Songwriter, singer, and actress, Amanda McBroom, will release Wintersong (GECKO, distributed by LML Music), a holiday themed CD, this October.

The repertoire, which includes several standards and music by McBroom and others, is a collection that is as thoughtful and fascinating as McBroom is on stage. She pairs with her most frequent songwriting partner, Michele Brourman as well as the prolific Ann Hampton Callaway and Tom Snow, and includes music from other current pop and great American Songbook writers, as well.

Birdland Jazz Club will welcome her on Sept 23rd at 7PM to celebrate the upcoming release.

Why a holiday Album? McBroom says, “I am a sucker for Christmas. I have always loved the music of this particular holiday. The songs return me to my childhood, with visions of the decorated tree, fires in the fireplace… Oh, and the year when I found that turquoise Schwinn bike under the tree! So I have written many holiday songs over the years, but never recorded them. I put them in my musical trunk, thinking SOMEDAY…”

Recorded in Nashville with producer Fred Mollin, Wintersong features some of Nashville's finest musicians and engineers.

A Golden Globe winning songwriter, Amanda McBroom has been called “…the greatest cabaret performer of her generation… an urban poet who writes like an angel and has a voice to match.” She was catapulted into the public eye when Bette Midler's Grammy-winning recording of “The Rose” became a worldwide hit in 1979. When McBroom sang her won song on the Golden Globes, her own concert career was launched. Since then, she has been a favorite in nightclubs and concert halls around the world from Carnegie Hall to Angel Place Recital Hall in Sydney, Australia.

McBroom's song, “Errol Flynn,” is a member of the coveted NPR list of Songs We Love, and artists as different as Kurt Cobain and Judy Collins have recorded her music. With Michele Brourman, she has written music for eighteen Universal animated features, and if you have children you have likely heard them many times.

Other Amanda McBroom recordings on Gecko include Voices, Dreaming, Midnight Matinee, A Waiting Heart, Portraits, and Chanson. In addition, she has recorded: Live From Rainbow and Stars (DRG), Heartbeats (Varese Sarabande), and A Woman of Will (LML Music).

Her first two groundbreaking vinyl recordings, Growing Up In Hollywood Town and West of OZ, were recorded direct to disc for Sheffield Labs and made her an audiophile darling here and abroad.

McBroom has several concerts scheduled in New York and California to celebrate the release of “Wintersong.” Learn more at: www.AmandaMcBroom.com.

Comments