Aly & AJ Debut Star-Studded & Empowering Video For STAR MAPS

Fresh off of the highly anticipated EP release, "Sanctuary," electro-indie pop duo Aly & AJ return with a powerful video for "Star Maps." The dreamy cabaret-inspired visual sees the sisters with golden-age Hollywood microphones reflect on modern Hollywood in a post me-too era surrounded by a curious cast of characters. Directed by Amanda Crew (stars in Silicon Valley, Age of Adaline), the video features renowned drag queens and actors from RuPaul's Drag Race to Silicon Valley to Shameless and more.

Featuring:

Dabney Coleman (9 to 5, On Golden Pond, Tootsie, WarGames)

Haley Lu Richardson (Five Feet Apart, Columbus, The Edge of Seventeen)

Brett Dier (Schooled, Jane the Virgin)

Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley)

Martin Starr (Silicon Valley)

Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs, Bridesmaids)

Bryan Callen (Schooled, The Goldbergs, The Joker)

Emma Kenney (Shameless, The Conners)

Brenda Song (The Social Network, New Girl, Dollface)

Willam Belli (Nip/Tuck, RuPaul's Drag Race)

Diana Dzhaketov

Jeffrey-Bowyer Chapman (Unreal)

Mariah Balenciaga (RuPaul's Drag Race)

With their signature sound at the core of the track, the duo experiment with wistful synths and breathy vocals that are teaming with a restless energy that is impossible to ignore. This boldness is also seen in their lyrics with Aly & AJ explaining, "we wrote this song in 2017 when the Harvey Weinstein story broke as an ode to the #MeToo movement. We felt we needed to write a revenge song for the innocent victims of Hollywood's abusers."

Themes of empowerment are a constant in Aly & AJ's work. EP "Sanctuary" saw Aly & AJ push the boundaries of pop, moving past break-ups and focusing on stories of identity, self-reflection and social consciousness, tucking their signature flair for romance and heartbreak on a shelf.

The sisters have teamed up with The Trevor Project on their cross-country Sanctuary Tour by bringing donation bins and awareness booths to every tour date to shine a light on the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ young people. They are currently gearing up to take the tour overseas, hitting cities such as Paris, London and Ireland.

At the core of Aly & AJ, a drive to help others stands tall as the duo uses their platform to speak out about LGBTQ rights, the #MeToo movement, and self love, spearheaded by powerful synth-pop bops.





