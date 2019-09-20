Alternative Band Cascadent Transcends On New Single 'Neptune'

Atlanta-based alternative/progressive rock band Cascadent have released their new single "Neptune," available on all digital platforms NOW. Bold and full of passion, "Neptune" pulls Cascadent to a new dimension, combining heavier post-hardcore elements with lighter, airier modern rock. Having introduced their new vocalist Brad Pallone earlier this year, Cascadent is eager to continue their evolution with their current lineup. About "Neptune," the band states:

"Neptune" is a song that takes a look at how a social media culture can perpetuate a prison-like environment where everyone possesses the ability to watch each other, and how that affects our behavior under that microscope.

Cascadent is a five-piece alternative/progressive rock band from Atlanta, Georgia consisting of Jonathan Lee (guitar), Samuel Freeman (drums), Jonah Volk (guitar), Brad Pallone (vocals) and John Samuel Mecum aka Jam (bass). Originating in 2016, the group began writing songs with original vocalist David Braden and playing shows throughout the Atlanta area under a different name. The band's debut single "Aces Over Kings," released in summer 2017, brought on an official name change to Cascadent. After the single's release, Cascadent introduced new vocalist Brad Pallone, and in March of 2019 released two singles, "Into the Mirror" and "The In-Between" featuring Pallone's vocals.

The perfect storm of intricate guitar melodies, hard-hitting rhythm, and catchy melodies, presented by Cascadent are complemented by their pulse-pounding kinetic live performance. They have performed with national touring acts such as Makari, Eidola, and Hands Like Houses. Their lyrics are charming, but not without substance, and range from being intimate and personal to songs that address topics like astral projection and the impact of living in a digital age. Cascadent's new single "Neptune" is available on all digital platforms NOW.

Photo: Susan Irais Reyes





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You