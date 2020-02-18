Alter Bridge Announce Spring Headline Tour

On the heels of their successful winter headline tour that wraps next week, Alter Bridge are announcing a spring run that is set to kickoff this May. The next headline run will include select festival appearances as well as headline shows with special guests Black Stone Cherry and Saint Asonia. The tour kicks off on May 1st in Atlanta and wraps up on May 24th at Rocklahoma in Pryor, OK. The tour will make stops in Huntington, NY; Sayreville, NJ; New Orleans, LA and Houston, TX to name a few. Artist presale begins Wednesday, February 19th from 10AM - Thursday, February 20th 10PM local time and the public on sale is Friday, February 21st at 10AM local time. Previously announced festival appearances include Epicenter Festival in Charlotte, NC; Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, FL; Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, OH and Rocklahoma in Pryor, OK. Ticket information for all shows can be found at: https://alterbridge.com.

The new tour announcement comes on the heels of their recently released second single from Walk The Sky, "Godspeed." The song has become a fast favorite amongst fans and critics alike and is currently moving up the charts at Active Rock radio. Written in memory of a friend of the band who passed away, "Godspeed" is an uplifting musical memorial for anyone who has lost someone. The lyric video for the song can be seen here: https://youtu.be/UND4qN0baL0.

Alter Bridge recently released their latest album Walk The Sky (Napalm Records) to critical acclaim and career milestone chart success. The latest album brought the band comprised of Myles Kennedy on vocals/guitars, Mark Tremonti on guitars/vocals, Brian Marshall on bass and Scott Phillips their first ever #1 on Top Current Albums chart. The band's newest release found a home at #1 on over a dozen charts around the globe including: Top Current Albums (US), Billboard Top Albums (US), Current Hard Music Albums (US), Current Rock Albums (US), Current Alternative Albums (US), Record Label Independent Current Albums (US), Record Label Independent Current Album Consumption (US), Internet Albums (US), Top Albums - Market Share - ADA (US), Top Albums with TEA (US), Hard Music (Canada), Top Hard Music Albums (Canada), 100 Independent Albums (UK), Rock & Metal Chart (UK), Top 100 Swiss Albums (Switzerland). Walk The Sky entered the official album Charts at #3 in Austria, Scotland and the Swedish Hard Rock Charts, at #4 in the UK and Canada at #5 in Germany, at #7 in Australia and #16 on the US Billboard 200. Walk The Sky is produced by longtime collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette and is available in various configurations at https://smarturl.it/WalkTheSky.

Alter Bridge burst onto the music scene in 2004 with the release of their gold-selling debut, One Day Remains. In 2007, the band released Blackbird, the album that elevated the band's profile worldwide. The epic solo in the title track "Blackbird" was voted "Greatest Guitar Solo Of All Time" by Guitarist Magazine. ABIII was released in 2010 and the single "Isolation" gave the band their first #1 single. In 2013, the band reached an elevated creative and critical plateau with Fortress. It bowed at #12 on the Billboard Top 200, moving over 30,000 copies first-week and earning unanimous tastemaker praise. The record garnered perfect scores from Total Guitar and KERRANG! as well as acclaim from Billboard, The Guardian, Loudwire, Ultimate Guitar, and many more. In between sold out tours in Europe and North America, the guys appeared on VH1 and graced the cover of Classic Rock Magazine who labeled Fortress, "The best thing they've ever done," while Eddie Trunk called it, "A top 10 album of the last 10 years." 2016's The Last Hero gave the band their first Top 10 album since their debut. Alter Bridge has appeared on The Tonight Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live and their music has been used by the WWE, Major League Baseball and NASCAR to name a few. The band recently released the video and audio of their career highlight, Live At The Royal Albert Hall, featuring Alter Bridge backed by the 52-piece Parallax Orchestra led by conductor Simon Dobson. In December 2019, Guitar World magazine voted Mark Tremonti the Guitarist of the Decade and the latest album Walk The Sky ended up on numerous year end lists signifying Alter Bridge are showing no signs of slowing down.

Walk The Sky Tour 2020

5-1 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle (No Saint Asonia)

5-2 - Charlotte, NC - Epicenter Festival (AB Only)

5-4 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

5-6 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

5-7 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

5-9 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

5-10 - Destin, FL - Club LA (AB Only)

5-12 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre

5-13 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theatre

5-15 - Rama, ONTARIO - Casino Rama

5-16 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival

5-18 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

5-20 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

5-21 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Pavilion

5-23 - Herrin, IL - Herrinfesta Italiana (AB Only)

5-24 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma (AB Only)

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

2-18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

2-20 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

2-21 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Montbleu Resort

2-23 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

2-24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

2-26 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

2-27 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory





Related Articles View More Music Stories