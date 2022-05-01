Alt-Pop Rockers The Happy Fits Release Dynamic Second Single

Lively alt-rock-pop trio The Happy Fits return with their second vibrant single, "Dance Alone," which wraps self-doubt and the fear of being alone into an irresistible melody, instantly quelling those worries. Much like previous releases, "Dance Alone," is the ideal companion to a lonely night, one that will brighten any mood and bring anyone to their feet. With a drum machine-backed beat by producer Ayad Al Adhamy, the track blooms from the subtle apprehension that comes with facing your feelings into a full-blown confidence booster. Finding the balance between sincere and plain old fun, the band sings, "Heart is racing / You're to blame / I can't seem to find the words to say / I will never understand / How no one was there to hold your hand / Now, I'm gonna lose a chance / I just wanna ask you for this dance / 'Cause I don't wanna dance alone tonight."

Ross Monteith (guitarist/vocals), who played a central role in bringing this song to life, explains, "It's easy to say exactly what you want to someone in your mind but feelings can be a lot harder to express when you are face to face with them in reality. This song is one example of my inner dialogue when faced with that exact situation; a love song riddled with self doubt."

Calvin Langman (electric cellist/lead vocalist) says, "Everything about this song is a beautiful reflection of Ross' pure soul." After several rewrites, the band knew they needed to keep Monteith's verse, and had to figure out how to land on something that would stick.

Luke Davis (drums) recalls the moment they found it. "Late one night when we were all packing up still torn on the idea of the chorus, Ross almost jokingly blurted out "I don't wanna dance alone". The whole room stopped and we all waited a few moments until jumping right back in jamming on the melody for almost an hour. This chorus really brought together the rest of the vibe for the song and has become a personal favourite for all of us!" Langman adds, "It felt so good to put into words how those many, many lonely nights in quarantine were spent, wishing to be back out on the streets dancing without a care."

"Dance Alone" is the follow up track to lead single, "Changes," which debuted with Alt Nation. It's a track that sees the band stumbling through life and learning as they go. They also released its magnetically whimsical video, putting the whimsical personalities of the three bandmates on full display. Teen Vogue praised the track when they added it to their Best New Music list, writing, "'Changes," both the record and its accompanying new music video, focus on how to preserve that love and light amid such a dreary reality. The Happy Fits' dedication to optimism is a musical silver lining..."

Coming off the hugely successful first leg of their US tour, which sold out over 20 shows from LA to New York, The Happy Fits are swiftly moving through the second leg of the North American What Could Be Better Tour 2022 with support from Sarah & The Sundays, including a stop at Los Angeles' iconic Troubadour, where they played their discography in full for a packed, zealous crowd. Plus, they're wrapping up over 20 dates as support for The Maine on their Spring US tour.

Live videos like "She Wants Me (To Be Loved)" Live in Los Angeles, prove the band's palpable live energy and connection with their audiences is undeniable. This connection has brought The Happy Fits to over one million monthly listeners on Spotify, 85 million total streams, 7.5 million YouTube views, and 7k vinyl sales. Billboard named The Happy Fits as number 4 in their 12 Top New Artists for the Alternative category. Now, with over a million followers on TikTok and a steadily growing fanbase, 2022's tour is set to not only invite new listeners into the fold, but also give the original fan family the quintessential Happy Fits feeling.

Join The Happy Fits on the dance floor with their latest single, "Dance Alone," out everywhere now. For more on The Happy Fits, visit the band's website and find them on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay tuned for much more from the rising band.

WATCH "CHANGES" OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO HERE

LISTEN: "CHANGES"

WATCH: "SHE WANTS ME (TO BE LOVED)" LIVE IN LOS ANGELES

The Happy Fits Bio:

Cellist Calvin Langman and guitarist Ross Monteith started playing covers together in earnest, and when Langman revealed some original songs he'd been working on, drummer Luke Davis came aboard to join in a creative genesis that would result in the Awfully Apeelin' EP from 2016.

After Awfully Apeelin''s "While You Fade Away" scored a placement on Spotify's Fresh Finds playlist, the trio dropped out of college to focus on the band full-time; by the time the group's debut album Concentrate was released in 2018, they'd amassed a growing following. After that album, the band hit the road two years before recording their second album What Could Be Better, which saw release in 2020 and was written with the band's live audience in mind.

"We wanted a record that would be really electric live," Langman explained-but right when the band was ready to hit the road behind it, the world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Undeterred, The Happy Fits got resourceful and staged livestreams for fans on their YouTube and Twitch accounts, embracing a "crazy variety show" vibe that included turning their couch into a puppet and, eventually, making a music video for every song off What Could Be Better.

"A lot of our earlier stuff was centered around my coming of age," Langman reflects while talking about the songwriting process behind this new album. "The pandemic made me take a step back from my personal experiences. It felt like a weird time to just continue writing about myself."

With a massive anthemic sway and surging synth chorus, "Changes" aptly took many shapes during the recording process, reflecting the constantly-in-motion times in which the band was working. "It developed entirely through the recording process," Monteith explains. "It had completely different lyrics and a different riff when we first recorded it."

"Things changed so rapidly during the pandemic that it was hard to keep up," Langman continues while talking about the song's themes. "I started to get a little bit down on the world, but it's a pretty dark path to go down if you're nihilistic about everything. So the song's about trying to find love in a world that's very much on fire."

﻿

For more information on The Happy Fits, please visit:

Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | SoundCloud | Spotify | Bandcamp | YouTube | TikTok