Allie X Releases New Single 'Bon Voyage;' 'Girl With No Face Deluxe' Album Coming Later This Month

Pop savant Allie X has released the lush and melodic synth pop single “Bon Voyage” and announced her Girl With No Face Deluxe album, which will be out on Thursday, October 31st.

Comparable to a goth version of a Fleetwood Mac song, “Bon Voyage” is arriving just in time for the turning of the leaves. “I’m going on a journey. You must stay behind. I’m going on a journey. I leave tonight.” Allie sings as she turns her back on humanity and ascends deep into nature. Perhaps a storm is coming and it’s time to batten down the hatches!

“Bon Voyage” is the perfect song for this time of year as it offers a glimpse into Allie’s new journey as she embraces change and ushers in a new era for herself. “Bon Voyage” adopts a slower pace that allows for deeper emotional exploration. Allie’s striking vocals soar with captivating intensity, drawing listeners into her personal evolution, combined with a silky melody and deep synth rhythm which are intrinsic to her artistry. The perfectly paired blend of elements not only showcases Allie’s depth and nuance as an artist but also invites her audience to share in her journey of self-discovery and reinvention.

“Bon Voyage’ is a song that marks a change in the weather and a change in me. I can sense a new season coming and “Bon Voyage” expresses a willingness to allow its arrival. Sometimes change can't happen until we are ready for it.” Allie says.

Alongside the new single, Allie has also announced the deluxe version of her most recent and highly praised album Girl With No Face which will be out October 31st. Girl With No Face was named as one of the best albums of 2024 so far by Cosmopolitan, Brooklyn Vegan, The AV Club, The Boston Globe, and more. The deluxe version will feature several new tracks, as well as some remixes on some of her timeless classics from the original album.

“The deluxe release of ‘Girl With No Face’ is a further exploration into darker corners. Songs that didn't feel perfect on the original, now feel appropriate that the world is built and I've toured the record, etc. This deluxe version includes dark wave remixes from some of my favorite artists, a v cunty song about a Saint with Tove Lo, and my new fav, the song of the fall.. “Bon Voyage.” Allie adds.

On the day of her deluxe album release, Allie will also kick off the second leg of her 2024 Weird World Tour, starting in Boston, Massachusetts on October 31st and ending on November 27th in Fort Worth, Texas. Violet Chachki – who featured Allie on the track - “Mistress Violet,” praised as “transfixing and provocative” by NPR – will open on the tour. See below for itinerary. Tickets can be purchased here: https://us-store.alliex.com/

Over the past decade, Allie X has cemented herself in the pop pantheon as one of music’s sharpest, most insightful, and trendsetting artists, producers, and songwriters, having written hits with luminaries like Troye Sivan, Mitski, BTS, and many more. Now with the release of Girl With No Face, Allie continues to demonstrate a bold, striking visual and sonic palate and a command seemingly light years ahead of the competition.

Girl With No Face Tour Dates:

Oct 31 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

Nov 1 – Philadelphia, PA – Foundry

Nov 2 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes

Nov 3 – Towson, MD – Recher Theatre

Nov 6 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

Nov 8 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

Nov 9 – Nashville, TN – The Mil

Nov 10 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Nov 11 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

Nov 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit

Nov 14 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

Nov 15 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

Nov 16 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Nov 18 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

Nov 19 – Detroit, MI – St Andrew

Nov 21 – Madison, WI – Majestic

Nov 22 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity

Nov 23 – Chicago, IL – The Vic

Nob 26 – Austin, TX – Empire Garage

Nov 27 – Ft. Worth, TX – Tannahill’s Tavern

Photo Credit: Marcus Cooper

