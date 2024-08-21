Allen Stone Releases New Single 'Can't Explain This Love'

Stone's headlining tour includes stops at Ryman Auditorium, Brooklyn Steel, and Bellwether Lounge in LA.
Allen Stone has released the funky new single “Can’t Explain This Love” via ATO Records. The song previews Allen’s upcoming project.
“Can’t Explain This Love” was produced by Soulive’s Eric Krasno. "The goal was to write a song that makes you move,” Allen shares. “A tune I could sing and play live that would add energy to my live show. Luckily we found it. All about the love and relationship I have with my beautiful wife. Outside looking in most would wonder how we make it work. So much travel is involved with making a living doing this music thing. Ultimately it only has to make sense to us. You just can’t explain our love.”
Allen Stone's journey to becoming a successful musician started in the small town of Chewelah, Washington, where he was raised on gospel music and spent much of his childhood as a pastor's son, watching his parents lead their congregation in song. After dropping out of college, he made the move to Seattle to pursue his music career, often driving up and down the West Coast in his '87 Buick to perform at any and all gigs he could find. Stone quickly gained a reputation for his powerful live performances, and over the years, he has played up to 200 dates per year, building a devoted following along the way. His unique ability to channel sensitivity into his songs while radiating hope and promise has endeared him to audiences worldwide.
Stone's ability to blend various genres, including soul-pop, folk-rock, R&B, and funk, is evident in his five full-length albums, from his 2010 self-released debut album "Last To Speak" to 2021's "APART." In addition to his successful touring schedule, Stone has also appeared on national television numerous times, including performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Late Night with Seth Meyers, American Idol and The Today Show.
Wednesday, August 21, 2024 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena *
Thursday, August 22, 2024 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena *
Friday, August 23, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
Saturday, August 24, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - Ft. Lauderdale - Revolution
Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
Thursday, August 29, 2024 - Isle of Palms, SC - Windjammers
Saturday, August 31, 2024 - High Point, NC - Cohab Space
Sunday, September 1 – Virginia Beach, VA – Oceanfront Concert Series
Monday, September 2, 2024 - Dewey Beach, DE - Bottle & Cork
Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
Thursday, September 5, 2024 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Friday, September 6, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
Saturday, September 7, 2024 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
Monday, September 9, 2024 - Montreal, QC - Studio TD
Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
Thursday, September 12, 2024 - Lansing, MI - Grewal Hall
Friday, September 13, 2024 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
Saturday, September 14, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
Sunday, September 15, 2024 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral
Friday, September 20, 2024 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall
Saturday, September 21, 2024 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival
Sunday, September 22, 2024 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
Friday, September 27, 2024 - Denver, CO - Ogden
Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Bellwether
Friday, October 4, 2024 - San Diego - Humphrey's
* Supporting Chris Stapleton
Photo Credit: Alicia Hauff
Videos