Allen Stone Releases New Single 'Can't Explain This Love'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Allen Stone has released the funky new single “Can’t Explain This Love” via ATO Records. The song previews Allen’s upcoming project.

“Can’t Explain This Love” was produced by Soulive’s Eric Krasno. "The goal was to write a song that makes you move,” Allen shares. “A tune I could sing and play live that would add energy to my live show. Luckily we found it. All about the love and relationship I have with my beautiful wife. Outside looking in most would wonder how we make it work. So much travel is involved with making a living doing this music thing. Ultimately it only has to make sense to us. You just can’t explain our love.”

Allen Stone's journey to becoming a successful musician started in the small town of Chewelah, Washington, where he was raised on gospel music and spent much of his childhood as a pastor's son, watching his parents lead their congregation in song. After dropping out of college, he made the move to Seattle to pursue his music career, often driving up and down the West Coast in his '87 Buick to perform at any and all gigs he could find. Stone quickly gained a reputation for his powerful live performances, and over the years, he has played up to 200 dates per year, building a devoted following along the way. His unique ability to channel sensitivity into his songs while radiating hope and promise has endeared him to audiences worldwide.

Stone's ability to blend various genres, including soul-pop, folk-rock, R&B, and funk, is evident in his five full-length albums, from his 2010 self-released debut album "Last To Speak" to 2021's "APART." In addition to his successful touring schedule, Stone has also appeared on national television numerous times, including performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Late Night with Seth Meyers, American Idol and The Today Show.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

Wednesday, August 21, 2024 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena *

Thursday, August 22, 2024 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena *

Friday, August 23, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Saturday, August 24, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - Ft. Lauderdale - Revolution

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

Thursday, August 29, 2024 - Isle of Palms, SC - Windjammers

Saturday, August 31, 2024 - High Point, NC - Cohab Space

Sunday, September 1 – Virginia Beach, VA – Oceanfront Concert Series

Monday, September 2, 2024 - Dewey Beach, DE - Bottle & Cork

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Thursday, September 5, 2024 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Friday, September 6, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

Saturday, September 7, 2024 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Monday, September 9, 2024 - Montreal, QC - Studio TD

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

Thursday, September 12, 2024 - Lansing, MI - Grewal Hall

Friday, September 13, 2024 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

Saturday, September 14, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Sunday, September 15, 2024 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

Friday, September 20, 2024 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

Saturday, September 21, 2024 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival

Sunday, September 22, 2024 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

Friday, September 27, 2024 - Denver, CO - Ogden

Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Bellwether

Friday, October 4, 2024 - San Diego - Humphrey's

* Supporting Chris Stapleton

Photo Credit: Alicia Hauff

Comments