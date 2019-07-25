All Get Out Announce Fall Tour With Cities Burn & Many Rooms

All Get Out has announced a fall tour with As Cities Burn and Many Rooms. The tour will kick off on August 29 in Lexington, KY at Cosmic Charlie's. After a successful run together this summer, the bands decided to expand the tour this fall to new cities. Tickets will go on sale Monday, July 29.

All Get Out recently released the Northport Sessions EP through Equal Vision Records. The new EP includes four acoustic/reimagined versions of songs taken from the band's recent album 'No Bouquet' as well as a brand-new song called "Northport".

The songs were done remotely, with band members Nathan Hussey, Kyle Samuel and Dom Nastasi never seeing each other in person throughout its creation. The EP reflects on Nathan's move to Northport, Alabama, and self-doubt. "We were all transitioning in our personal lives to some extent, especially with the time off, and the EP provided a creative grounding for experimentation as well as a process for us to explore sounds that we hadn't been able to in the past," mentions Kyle.

Fans can watch a video visual for 'Northport' here:

It is now available for purchase or to stream through Spotify and Apple Music.

All Get Out // Tour Dates

Tickets: http://www.allgetoutmusic.com

w/ As Cities Burn, Many Rooms

8/29 - Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlie's

8/30 - Columbus, OH @ Woodland's

8/31 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall's

9/1 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse

9/3 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

9/4 - Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom

9/5 - Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground

9/6 - Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

9/7 - Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge

9/8 - Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads

9/10 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

9/11 - Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

9/13 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

9/14 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Purgatory)

9/16 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

9/17 - Lake Worth, FL @ Propaganda

9/18 - Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits

9/19 - Ocala, FL @ Rockhouse

9/20 - Orlando, FL @ Soundbar

9/21 - Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

9/22 - Greenville, SC @ Radio Room

9/23 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Camphouse

9/25 - Memphis, TN @ Growler's

9/26 - Shreveport, LA @ Bear's

9/27 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

9/28 - New Orleans, LA @ The Parish @ House of Blues





