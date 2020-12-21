Alisa Amador Celebrates Release of Double Single with Live Stream Concert

Folk-rock singer Alisa Amador will celebrate the release of her double single "Red Balloon / Milonga Accidental" with a special live stream performance from Club Passim on January 3, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. The live stream will be available on the Passim Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as www.passim.org/stream.

Amador wrote "Red Balloon" as a love song to someone she imagined would never hear it, before boldly deciding to send it to him as a voice memo. It began a creative collaboration built around the original memo, with him adding layers of strings and production and Alisa reworking vocals and guitars. A simple and heartfelt acknowledgment of both the pains and rewards of vulnerability, "Red Balloon" is Alisa's first release in three years, eagerly anticipated by a growing fan base from her tours. The second song of her release, "Milonga Accidental," asks in Spanish "When will I feel at home in my voice?" A song of self-discovery, it's a beautiful opening to a coming year of new releases.

Alisa Amador's music is a synthesis of the many styles she's voraciously absorbed: rock, jazz, funk and alternative folk, all wrapped in the spirit of the Latin music she grew up with. With a sound described by Vance Gilbert as, "Shawn Colvin meets Joni Mitchell has lunch with Amy Winehouse meets Suzanne Vega and Diana Krall," and NPR calls, "a pitch-perfect rendition of my wildest dreams," her soulful singing, poetically incisive lyrics, and syncopated rhythms, are likely to make you cry, laugh and dance all within one set. Earlier this year, Amador was highlighted nationally by NPR music for her entry in this year's Tiny Desk Contest and was later selected as a Massachusetts finalist in the 2020 Tiny Desk Concert through the ARTery. Having built up a committed local fanbase through her college years, Amador has performed at WBUR's CitySpace, Villa Victoria Center for the Arts/IBA Boston, and sold out three consecutive nights headlining Club Passim in January.

Alisa Amador's performance on January 3, 2021, 7:00PM will be live streamed from Club Passim and available on the Passim Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as www.passim.org/streams. The show is free to watch, although there is a suggested donation of $15. All proceeds raised will be shared between Passim and the artist.