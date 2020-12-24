Alia Lene Performs 'The Christmas Song' On YouTube

Alia Lene is poised to make her mark on the musical landscape. The Minneapolis born singer songwriter has just six singles under her belt and is starting to see some impressive social media plays and radio spins across the country with the track 'Morning' seeing over 500k views on Facebook and over 250k streams on Spotify. Her current single 'Die For You' and her previous single, 'You Ain't Ready' have both surpassed the 300k mark on Spotify. Her soulful voice and sharp production make her a stand out in the pack. Her creations are all her own, she is a multi-instrumentalist as well as a producer and engineer and people are already starting to take notice with some key placements: Her music can be heard in Tyler Perry's hit comedy Sistas on BET, as well as their holiday movie 'Twas the Chaos Before Christmas.' Her debut album, expected in spring of 2021.

Alia Lene is the first signing to Music Industry veteran Haqq Islam's new venture Contra Worldwide Recordings , a label he formed in 2018 with nephew and business partner Aaron Eubanks. He prides himself in working hand in hand with his signings and was instrumental in breaking the careers of Mya, Dru Hill and Sisqo, all signed to his first label, University Records. He discovered each artist, provided artist development from the ground up, and executive produced their albums and is now doing the same with Alia Lene.