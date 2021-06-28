Ali Asghar Shah Plans to Release New Track in 2021

Pakistani singer/song-writer, and producer Ali Asghar Shah has released his latest track, "Don't Stop Believin." It is one the first tracks of Ali's scheduled to be released in 2021. Exactly 3 years later, he introduced the idea of the project by releasing a new version of the track, showing how art is never truly finished and celebrating the process of being an artist.

"Don't stop believin" that it is that song for the miserable piece of soul, who don't appreciate a day' and those who appreciate true musicianship" says Ali.

Born in Hyderabad, Pakistan. Ali Asghar shah was encouraged by his family to explore every musical talent he had and to push to be the best that he could be. He has widely known for being a spontaneous and unconventional musician, capturing the attention of many with his ability to push boundaries and bend genres throughout his music. As someone who is always in constant evolution mode, he is a powerhouse of making music genres to give listeners "sit back and chill" vibes.

Ali Asghar is mainly introduced to the music industry and has a plan to launch his first music soundtrack "Don't stop believin" on Spotify first. He will release his music on many other international platforms like Deezer, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, JioSaavan, Tiktok. You can get "Don't stop believin" Hold on music on Tiktok, Spotify, or YouTube Music also. Because of his unique ability to simultaneously give you everything you need to hear and something you've never heard before, his music has landed on some great Spotify playlists, as well as been played on a number of platforms internationally and in Pakistan.

He had made his mission and save his words in one of the videos:

"I will continue to break barriers in the industry and forge a path for other who struggles"

One thing that can takeaway your energy to proceed ; change. The industry is changing and in turn it is becoming more difficult to measure. There are also a host of additional challenges to how anyone measures the market in the future.

The musical artist believes that art is like a partner, either you can live it. The truth is digital art is a new emotion and it can be very musical. He mixes all of the things together including music, art, fashion, poetry, and anything else it leads to.

" I have stopped refusing to be influenced. Anything can be pinch the moment" With the rapid growth and modernization of technology in the twenty-first century, young minds are inspired to develop new and inspiring ideas that can bring about massive changes in today's media industry. One such example infront of us is Ali Asghar Shah, who, through his struggles and constant hard work, has raised his name on different platforms worldwide. A 21-year- (15, January 2000)an entrepreneur from Pakistan has shown no age limit when it comes to dreams and aspirations.

He turned all his insecurities into permanent promises and has now become a household name in the field in which he works. He became a well-known and famous figure in this field due to constant devotion towards his hard work.

While sharing his struggles behind his short time but big achievement journey he shows to everyone that you don't need to be afraid, to live the life that is meant for you. He reflects on some of the key decisions he made in his life and career, and shares a preview of his tracks which is soon-to-be-released on Youtube

It's hard to build a business from scratch, but it eventually grows into what you thought it would be when you give it all you have. You face obstacles and learn to overcome them. Ali Asghar shah outstanding efforts and hard work led him to become proficient on various platforms. In a highly competitive world, Ali Asghar Shah thinks that you have to make sure that every change in the era of social media keeps you updated on a daily basis so that you are not left out of the competition. The same thing he confirms for himself.

In the musical and performing arts, it is very difficult for Ali Asghar Shah to make a mark and get recognition for a lifetime. He is the artist that makes his mark possess undeterred drive and passion for his art and career. He makes sure to always put his best foot forward and offer something different to people through his music, which can help him stand apart from other players in the industry. In the ever-evolving music industry, music performers and producers must give content that is relatable and unique. From being a video creator and attaining massive success in the same to becoming the young Pakistani musician he is today, reachingover 19k+ on fans on his Facebook page. He indeed has come a long way, achieving all of this at only 21 years.