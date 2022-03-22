Alexandra Stréliski Releases New Spotify Singles 'Gnossienne: No.1' & 'Plus tôt'

Following her release of "Silent Night" around the holiday season last year, Alexandra Stréliski is happy to unveil two new offerings as part of the Spotify Singles program.

The first song is a Satie rework of "Gnossienne: No.1", while the second is a reimagined version of "Plus tôt" with string arrangements written in collaboration with Flore Laurentienne, a Montreal-based artist. The singles were recorded last year in Montreal at studio La Majeure during the same session for "Silent Night." Past featured artists include Coldplay, Lido Pimienta, Daniel Caesar, Phoebe Bridgers, Céline Dion, Alicia Keys, Kurt Vile and many others.

About "Gnossienne: No.1" Alexandra tells us: "This piece is an instant classic, and it was such a pleasure to record my version of it. The song has French and "pop" qualities to it, which I felt naturally drawn to. I also enjoyed exploring the notion of "free time" that was dear to the composer, whilst constructing a more structured/rhythmical part in the middle."

As for this new version of "Plus tôt," the composer says: "I worked with Mathieu Pelletier Gagnon (Flore Laurentienne) on the string's arrangements for this version. I wanted to offer a renewed version of "Plus tôt", something cinematic and elegant. A sort of "ball gown" version for people to hear. I really love his work. It was also a great occasion for us to explore future possibilities together."

Driving more than five billion streams since the program began in 2017, Spotify Singles was created to give artists an opportunity to record new versions of their own songs, the songs of the artists they love, or an original song. To date, there have been over 600 recordings from more than 300 artists across all genres.

Alexandra Stréliski has close to 140,000 albums sold worldwide, and INSCAPE alone has more than 205 million streams. She has won five Félix at the Gala de l'ADISQ so far in her career, in addition to a JUNO award (Instrumental Album of the Year). INSCAPE is one of the three best-sellers of 2019 and 2020 in Quebec, it won Album of the Year at the Independent Music Awards, and it was nominated on the 2019 Polaris Music Prize Long List.

Alexandra Stréliski's music was heard in Sharp Objects and the Big Little Lies Season 2 round-table, both on HBO, and at the Hugo Boss fashion show during the most recent edition of the New York Fashion Week. The album climbed the classical music charts in more than 20 countries worldwide. The INSCAPE concert received a Silver Ticket from l'ADISQ to commemorate more than 25,000 tickets sold throughout the province. Pianoscope - Stréliski's first opus - has nearly 52 million streams, and is certified gold in Canada.

Billboard called Stréliski one of the foremost new stars in modern classical and Noisey stated that her music is a contrast of depth and fragility that uncannily resembles the human condition itself.

Listen to the new single here: