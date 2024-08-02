Alex Sampson Releases New Single 'If You Were My Girl'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Continuing a breakout summer, buzzing singer, songwriter, and vocal powerhouse Alex Sampson unveils a shimmering new single entitled “If You Were My Girl” out now via Warner Records.

The track channels fifties doowop with its breezy harmonies, bright piano, and loose guitar riff. The chorus soars, and emotions overflow as he pledges, “If you were my girl, I would never run away.” Alex practically hugs those last notes for dear life as the vocals echo to the heavens.

“‘If You Were My Girl’ is the second single from my forthcoming EP. When creating this song, one of my friends was being treated poorly and I felt that if she was my girl, I would treat her better than that. I love this song so much and I think it’s a perfect follow up to ‘Pretty Baby,’” says Alex Sampson.

He recently ignited a wave of excitement around his performance of “Pretty Baby” as part of the America’s Got Talent Auditions. Watch HERE. It surged with over 2.3 million YouTube views since the beginning of the month. In addition to looks from Gold Derby, Parade, and more, NBC raved, “It's easy to fall fast for a vocalist when the elements align. That’s what happened during Alex Sampson’s audition on America’s Got Talent. You could sense the audience swooning.”

Alex Sampson recently unveiled his debut Blurry Vision EP. Right out of the gate, RAIN praised, “Beyond the sheer enjoyment, anthemic rhythms, and Sampson’s dynamic vocals lies an incisive and mature sense of self-awareness.” Plus, Sweety High raved, “It spans emotional pop to pulse-pounding rock and everything in between, with each song anchored by Alex’s soaring and anthemic vocals, and a story that’s had us enthralled beginning to end.” Listen to Blurry Vision HERE.

Growing up in a small town in Canada, music offered Alex a window to a bigger world. Upon gaining traction with a series of covers on TikTok, he connected with audiences via his first original single “Stay Here.” On its heels, Alex released “All That We Could Have Been” and “Play Pretend.” All of this leading up to his debut EP, Blurry Vision.

Photo Credit: Ashley Osborn

Comments