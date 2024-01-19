Alex Sampson Releases Debut EP 'Blurry Vision'

Blurry Vision kicks off what promises to be an unforgettable chapter for the rising star.

Jan. 19, 2024

Alex Sampson Releases Debut EP 'Blurry Vision'

Following a breakout year, buzzing singer, songwriter, and vocal powerhouse Alex Sampson ignites 2024 with his anxiously awaited debut Blurry Vision EP out today via Warner Records.

This emotionally charged body of work opens on a confessional note with “The Girl Who Cried Love.” Gentle acoustic guitar underlines a powerful vocal performance as he comes to grips with a broken romance, “I'm never gonna trust again… It's all because of the girl who cried love.”

Electric guitar and a fast-paced groove stir up “Lemonade,” which culminates on a sweet and saccharine refrain. Elsewhere, “Play Pretend” unfolds as a heartfelt ballad. He leans into his hypnotic high register as he sighs, “It's hard to watch you fall again, ‘cause now I gotta play pretend.”

Check out the full tracklisting below. Blurry Vision kicks off what promises to be an unforgettable chapter for the rising star. The project also boasts the previously released tracks “WANT YOU!” and “BLIND.”

Alex Sampson has consistently affirmed himself as a dynamic vocalist and diverse creative. Growing up in a small town in Canada, music offered a window to a bigger world. Upon gaining traction with a series of covers on TikTok, he connected with audiences via his first original single “Stay Here.”

On its heels, Alex released “All That We Could Have Been” and “Play Pretend.” All of this leading up to his debut EP, Blurry Vision and new single “BLIND” out now. With over 76M+ streams to date, 2024 is set to be a breakout year for the rising pop powerhouse.

Photo Credit: Ashley Osborn



