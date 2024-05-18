Animal Friend Release Debut Self Titled Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Animal Friend, the dynamic San Francisco-based duo renowned for their captivating fusion of retro vibes and dark Indie disco energy, has released their highly anticipated debut album titled "Animal Friend." The album drops on the esteemed label Green Gorilla Lounge and promises a journey through diverse emotional landscapes. It is a mesmerizing auditory experience, revealing the duo's evolution from their 80s-inspired rock roots to their current innovative sounds.

Animal Friend comprises Kazuko Anne Kimura, the enchanting voice behind the microphone, and Jasper Speicher, a wizard on the synthesizers. Together, they craft intricate, synthy house-leaning grooves-a musical tapestry that seamlessly merges nostalgia with contemporary dance floor sensibilities, drawing inspiration from the formative years of house and techno.

The self-titled album infuses their signature left-field beats with deeply personal vocals. It features a diverse array of tracks, each offering a unique glimpse into the duo's creative vision. With songs like "Joan Fire," "Stokin," and "Too Late," the album traverses a spectrum of emotions, from melancholic to exuberant, sultry to confrontational. From the vivid dreamscape of "Fantasy" to the pulsating rhythms of "Glorious" and the introspective journey of "Last Ones," every song on "Animal Friend" shows their mastery of the craft.

Despite its entirely electronic production, "Animal Friend" exudes a raw, organic energy, thanks to the duo's meticulous attention to detail and their almost dogmatic dedication to 80's workhorse synthesizers. Through their intuitive approach to music-making, Animal Friend ignites the imagination and taps into the power of love. As they invite listeners on an odyssey of soundscapes, they challenge conventions with artistry that knows no limits. Having garnered acclaim for their electrifying live performances across California, Animal Friend is poised to make a significant mark with their debut album which serves as a testament to their artistic evolution and dedication to pushing boundaries in the realm of dance music.

Pick up a copy here - https://paradise.ffm.to/animalfriend

