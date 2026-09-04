Alex Lambert Releases New Song BEAUTIFUL MIND on Big Loud Texas

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Singer-songwriter Alex Lambert has released the romantic new song 'Beautiful Mind' via Big Loud Texas. The track follows fan-favorite 'Think I'm In Love,' with both songs highlighting Lambert's sonic convergence of country, soul and timeless R&B.

'This one's for the ones who make the world more vibrant and colorful,' Lambert shared.

'Beautiful Mind' was written by Lambert and frequent collaborators Oscar Charles and Madeline Edwards. The new song is dedicated to a love interest and their one-of-a-kind outlook on life:

I want to get lost in your high

What a beautiful mind so full of wonder

I wanna dance with you in color

Olivia, I just wanna be here all the time

Your beautiful mind

Signed to Big Loud Texas, the buzzed-about imprint co-founded by Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall, Lambert's debut label release, 'Shoot Me Down,' was named one of the 'Best New Country Songs' by Holler. 'Rules of Attraction' and 'You Make Sense To Me' followed and serve as statements of artistic intent. Recent 'Lay Down In A Pickup' is a hushed but spellbinding reverie that brings Lambert's rich, distinct sound to the forefront.

Embarking on a run of home state shows this week, last night Lambert played Tulips in Fort Worth, tonight he'll take the stage at 3TEN ACL Live in Austin, and Gruene Hall tomorrow in New Braunfels opening for Jason Boland. He'll continue to support Billy Currington and Kip Moore on select dates throughout the month and is set for Big Loud's AMERICANAFEST showcase on Sept. 15 at Aviator Nation Dreamland in Nashville. For more information or tickets, visit alex-lambert.com.

Alex Lambert 2026 Tour Dates

September 4 – 3TEN ACL Live – Austin, TX

September 5 – Gruene Hall – New Braunfels, TX +

September 10 – Firefly Distillery – North Charleston, SC >

September 11 – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre – Charlotte, NC >

September 12 – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront – Richmond, VA >

September 24 – The Loving Touch – Ferndale, MI

September 25 – Great Lakes Center For The Arts – Bay Harbor, MI

September 26 – The Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI

+ Supporting Jason Boland

> Supporting Billy Currington & Kip Moore

About Alex Lambert

Soul-country singer-songwriter Alex Lambert is a Fort Worth-bred artist whose music is defined by country storytelling and timeless soul. Recently signed to Big Loud Texas, the buzzed-about imprint co-founded by Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall, Alex brings a rich, distinct sound shaped by classic country, R&B and pop influences. Raised on everything from Willie Nelson to Michael Jackson, and later inspired by soul greats like Sam Cooke, Bill Withers and D'Angelo, Lambert developed his voice and musicianship early, learning guitar at age eight from his grandfather, a singer, songwriter and producer himself. Drawing influence from artists like John Legend, Amos Lee, Kacey Musgraves and Leon Bridges, Lambert's debut releases with Big Loud Texas, 'Shoot Me Down,' 'Rules of Attraction' and 'You Make Sense To Me,' serve as a statement of artistic intent. He takes his new music on the road through September on a headlining run as well as support dates with Billy Currington and Kip Moore, as well as Jason Boland.

Photo Credit: Anna Schaffer



Photo Credit: Anna Schaffer

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