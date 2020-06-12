Alex Boye Releases Tribute To Graduates Powerful With New Song '2020 Class (Forever)'

International music star Alex Boyé, who has over one billion views on his YouTube channel, has a new single and video dedicated to the graduates of 2020. The single is available now for free.

"2020 Class (Forever)" is a vibrant pop song celebrating this unique graduating class and the challenges students have faced this year. Co-Written by Boyé, and KC Knight (Boyz II Men, Musiq Soulchild, Tamala Mann) and produced by Knight, it is the multi-talented artist's' love letter to the class of 2020's unique story.

"Everybody knows how important the graduation ceremony is," Boyé says. "I want every graduate to know that from this day on, nobody will have a story like yours to tell. You are history in the making!!"

In addition to the new single and video, Alex is working on an upcoming live show in Las Vegas and a stage appearance to be finalized in the fall.

An alum of "America's Got Talent," Boyé is truly a multicultural, multigenerational, global talent. An independent artist with over 1 billion views on his YouTube channel, Boyé's diverse blend of African-infused pop music and vibrant dynamic visuals have captured a loyal legion of online followers turning him into a viral sensation.

While his viral videos of Africanized pop covers have been featured on Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America, Fox & Friends, Jimmy Kimmel and more, Alex loves to use his music to champion important causes. He has received the Didi Hirsch "Erasing the Stigma Award" for his work on mental illness initiatives for the youth and was recently made an official ambassador by the American foundation for suicide prevention.

More information on Alex is at https://alexboye.com/

