Alessandro Cortini to Release New Piece 'Nati Infiniti'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Italian musician, instrument-builder, producer, and composer ALESSANDRO CORTINI has announced details of his latest release, Nati Infiniti, a 40-minute piece separated into five movements, based on an immersive audio installation that ran across four floors of the Museu de Lisboa’s Fábrica da Moagem, a disused flour mill.

Nati Infiniti reimagines the installation, commissioned by Sónar Lisboa 2022, capturing the ambience of the original piece, where each of the four floors of the cavernous mill evoked a different state through Cortini’s sound design. Constantly unfolding as the listener traveled through the building, the album harnesses the movement of the piece, highlighting the interconnectedness of all things.

The hypnotic work, which utilizes the Strega instrument that Cortini co-designed with Make Noise, evolves across 40 minutes, and was mixed and mastered by Marta Salogni (Björk, Depeche Mode, Lucrecia Dalt) into five movements. This interpretation of the work will be available on October 4, 2024 on vinyl (with an embossed silver mirror board sleeve), CD (with a clear varnished gatefold mirror board sleeve) and digitally.

Cortini debuted the live audio-visual performance of Nati Infiniti at Berlin’s Atonal Festival and, after a series of sold-out performances, each showcasing an improvised version of Nati Infiniti with no two concerts ever the same, Cortini will embark on a tour of North America and Europe throughout ’24 and into ‘25, with more dates to be added. All dates are listed below.

Alessandro Cortini is one of the foremost figures of contemporary electronic music, best known for his haunting, atmospheric work. A longstanding member of Nine Inch Nails, he is a highly prolific artist, releasing a steady stream of his own heady music on luminary labels including Mute, Hospital, and Important Records for the past decade. Throughout his shadowy rise to fame, he has collaborated with the likes of Lawrence English, Daniel Avery, and Merzbow. He has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the only Italian musician ever honored, and found time to create the Strega (used on his previous album, Scuro Chiaro, which Pitchfork described as “pitched somewhere between purgatory and the planetarium... consistently managing to thrill and surprise”) and the forthcoming module, Bruxa, with Make Noise. Additionally, he has soundtracked catwalk shows for fashion giants Alexander McQueen, Dior, and Fendi, composed for Disney/Hulu's hit show The Bear, and remixed tracks for Depeche Mode, Mogwai, Death Cab For Cutie, Yann Tiersen, and Vatican Shadow. Balancing dark ambience with smoky, pulsing rhythms, his compositions are perfectly restrained, textured, and mesmeric. His vast and expansive work spans across genres, showcasing his versatile talent and innovative approach to music.

Alessandro Cortini Live:

8/31/2024 - Várpalota, INOTA Festival HU

9/5/2024 – Reykjavik, Extreme Chill IS

9/19/2024 – Glasgow, Sonica Festival UK

10/3/2024 - Albany, NY, Empire State Plaza Performing Arts Center, “The Egg” US^

10/4/2024 - Queens, NY, Knockdown Center US^

10/6/2024 - Boston, MA, Sonia US^

10/7/2024 - Minneapolis, MN, The Cedar Cultural Center US^

10/9/2024 - Chicago, IL, Empty Bottle US^

10/10/2024 - Austin, TX, Central Presbyterian Church US^

10/11/2024 - Seattle, WA, Age Of Reflections at Seattle First Baptist US^

10/12/2024 - Portland, OR, Age Of Reflections at Trinity Cathedral US^

10/13/2024 - Los Angeles, CA, Teragram Ballroom US^

11/20/2024 – Brussels, Bozar BE^

12/6/2024 – Berlin, Silent Green DE^1/17/2025 - Paris, Trabendo FR^

^ - new dates

Photo credit: Emilie Elizabeth

Comments