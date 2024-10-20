Alemeda Releases New Unplugged Version of 'FK IT' EP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Today, Alt-pop Ethiopian-Sudanese sensation Alemeda serves up the unplugged version of her buzzing debut EP, FK IT, out now via Warner Records and Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE). Listen to FK IT (Unplugged) HERE.

She notably stripped down four of the EP's original tracks to their bare essence. The opener, “I already dug your grave,” spotlights her dynamic range over palm-muted acoustic guitar. This organic soundscape only emphasizes the grit in her delivery as she proclaims, “It's too late, in my head you're six feet under.”

On "I hate your face," the upbeat chords complement the sharp edge in her voice, creating a striking contrast as she channels pure disdain for someone. The song's lighthearted melody clashes with its biting message, making the venom in her delivery hit even harder. Soft strumming seesaws beneath vocal echoes on “Don't Call Me,” while “Not Asking For Much” layers a hypnotic hum atop a shaky groove. Her emotion bleeds through this sparse instrumentation as loudly as ever.

Introducing herself as a bold and undeniable force of nature, Alemeda has only just begun to turn heads this year. She first unveiled FK IT last month. Earning widespread acclaim, Rolling Stone profiled her and applauded her “quippy rock bangers,” and Billboard exclusively broke the news of her signing. UPROXX attested, “The versatile project is a worthy introduction to Alemeda for newcomers and an exciting look at the future of the formerly hip-hop-centric TDE.” Plus, Earmilk hailed Alemeda's COLORS performance of “I already dug your grave” as “a mesmerizing slice of alt-pop,” going on to proclaim, “Alemeda is known for creating anthemic genre-defying bangers all about defiance, self-love, discovery, and heartache.”

“This EP is the truest expression of who I am right now,” Alemeda shares. “It's about letting go of what doesn't serve me and embracing the chaos and beauty of being real, unapologetically.”

TRACKLISTING:

* Side A: Acoustic

1. I already dug your grave (unplugged)

2. I hate your face (unplugged)

3. Don't Call Me (unplugged)

4. Not Asking For Much (unplugged)

* Side B: Original

1. I already dug your grave

2. I hate your face

3. Don't Call Me

4. Not Asking For Much

﻿Photo Credit - Brianna Alysse

ABOUT ALEMEDA:

Alemeda, the emerging Ethiopian-Sudanese artist makes Alternative Rock/Pop music as a form of self-expression and empowerment. The 23-year-old Singer/Songwriter/Producer made a name for herself with her viral 2021 debut single, “Gonna Bleach My Eyebrows,” which has earned close to 34 million streams to date, following up with, “Post Nut Clarity” (two million and rising), in the summer of 2022. Telling tales of leveling up, and leaving regrettable exes in the past, she weaves between pop, rock, and alternative stylings while using soft melodies to capture her unbothered attitude. Alemeda's introduction to music was fairly unconventional. She grew up between Ethiopia and Arizona in a stern household with strict religious rules and customs where she was alienated from music up until the age of 10. Criticism and familial disapproval of her musical aspirations only made her more determined to push the envelope. After graduating high school, she left for Los Angeles to pursue her passion. Since then, she's written songs that bared her soul. With the release of her debut EP, FK IT, she's determined for her music to be a light in the darkness for others, just as she needed to be for herself. Her recently released singles, “Don't Call Me” and "Guys Girl," offer a glimpse into a new chapter of Alemeda's career, moving on from the turbulent emotions of adolescence to showcasing her growth and confidence.

