Alec Lytle & Them Rounders Set To Release New Album THE REMAINS OF SUNDAY

Northern California-based indie-folk band Alec Lytle & Them Rounders will release The Remains of Sunday this Friday, April 17 via CEN/The Orchard. The band is in the process of rescheduling their spring dates to later in the year. [See below for detailed updates.] They'll perform on release day at 5pm PT live on YouTube with the legendary Bob Clearmountain who mixed the album and producer, Tony Berg. Set a reminder and tune in here!

Listen to title track below!

The Remains of Sunday was produced by Tony Berg (Michael Penn, Josh Radin, Blake Mills) and mixed by the legendary Bob Clearmountain (Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie). The album embodies modern folk and traverses a broad range of instrumental textures through the use of mandolin, upright bass, drums, slide guitar, pedal steel, fiddle, banjo, and three-part vocal harmony.

"I've been writing these songs over the past few years while going through very personal and vulnerable events in my life, so it's strange to release this album at a time when the entire world is incredibly vulnerable," says Alec. "This music is the culmination of a collaboration with my amazingly talented friends, and I feel honored and humbled to share this record with hopes that the music can help connect people. I'm sad about not being able to celebrate on tour with live shows, but we'll be out there playing our hearts out just as soon as we can."

Alec Lytle wrote his 2020 release during a time of major personal upheaval marked by the births of his children and the passing of his mother and older sister. His collaboration with the band yields remarkable and accessible exploration of deep human themes-grief, intimacy, and nostalgia. Alec's lyrics paint a vivid picture of his internal struggle to balance his energy and identity as a husband, father, musician, and builder. He often finds himself physically and mentally isolated on this latest record as he navigates his emotions near his home in Redwood, California.

The opening track "The Mountain" sets the tone for the record with brisk, driving percussion and playful, bouncy mandolin. The video was filmed in Alec's neighborhood bar, coincidentally called The Mountain House. It is famously known as the location where Neil Young shot the music video for "Harvest Moon." "We tried to pay subtle homage to Neil's video because he's been such a huge influence on all of us locals that live near his ranch," Alec says. "The owners of Mountain House are still the same as they were when Neil filmed here. I love that we can extend the traditions of our community in small ways like this."

In the following song, the lead single "Landslide," Alec dives into the stresses and ups and downs of new parenthood, Alec remembers: "Filtering my experiences through all the others who added to this record broadens this music in a way I never would have expected. I hope that we have made something that people can find their own meaning, connection, joy, or reflection separate from the personal experiences that were the impetus for these songs."

Alec wrote and recorded the band's third single "Young" at the iconic studio, Sound City. His choice of guitar was a 1940s acoustic cowboy stencil guitar, which produces a resonant, non-sustaining sound. Drummer Matt Chamberlain built a one-of-a-kind drum kit from his instrument collection. During the recording, the engineer Joseph Lorge placed vintage tube microphones on the floor to capture that traditional perspective to the sound. In discussing the direction of the song, Alec said, "My friend Tony Berg, who produced the record, really helped get us all moving in an interesting direction that's a bit of a departure from our typical acoustic sound."

Tour Dates:

*w/Lee DeWyze

Apr 04 - Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Folk Festival (cancelled)

Apr 04 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress Plaza (cancelled)

Apr 17 - Santa Barbara, CA @ The Pearl Social (rescheduling)

Apr 18 - Atascadero, CA @ Bristol's Cider House (rescheduling)

May 07 - Brooklyn, NY @ Littlefield^ (rescheduling)

Jun 18 - Seldovia, AK @ Seldovia Summer Solstice

June 20 - San Francisco, CA @ Amado's*

June 21 - San Francisco, CA @ Amado's*

Aug 01 - Haines, AK @ Southeast Alaska State Fair





