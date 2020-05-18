Alaina Kai Chester Releases FIRST COMES LOVE, THEN COMES LIBERTY EP

Actor-Singer, and American Theatre newcomer, Alaina Kai Chester ("Little Bunny Foo Foo", "You Across From Me"), recently released her EP, "First Comes Love, Then Comes Liberty", on what would have been the closing of the 44th Humana Festival of New American Plays (April 12th, 2020). Alaina was set to play the lead, 'Starra Jones', in the production of "Flex", by Candrice Jones -- a production that never opened and went unseen in the festival, due to Covid-19.

In losing one art form -- with uncertainty of when it will return-- Alaina followed through with her release date of her first EP. Sharing her other art form; music.

In the 5 track, Pop/R&B fused performance, Alaina celebrates the ups and downs of 'love' and 'liberation'-- highlighting that growth and transformation can build in times of heartbreak, and uncertainty. In lyrical composition, she poses 'what is the best way to let go of what you cannot control?' "Body Worthy", is a spiritually uplifting, anthem about 'self-love'. While "Mama Says", sheds light on 'unconditional love', as a compass, for a path becoming blurry. Her final song reveals, "Time heals wounds, Time won't erase my love for you".

This EP also features award winning actress, and producer, Mirirai Sithole ("If Pretty Hurts", "School Girls"). Sithole, organically delivers short interludes, noting: "The healing comes in understanding that it is not a mistake, unless you continue to label it as such." (Session One/Mirirai Sithole).

With social distancing becoming the new normal, and the theatre community in a state of vulnerability, Alaina Kai Chester is sharing a way to find peace, and move forward, during difficult times. "First Comes Love, Then Comes Liberty", can be streamed on all digital streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Youtube, and more.

Tracks Include: Potion, Body Worthy (Amen), Session One / Mirirai Sithole, Wise Owl, Mama Says, Session Two / Mirirai Sithole, Time Won't Erase My Love

