Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Aitana to Bring CUARTO AZUL WORLD TOUR to UK and Europe in 2027
The pop artist will bring her most ambitious tour to major European cities starting in 2027.
Aitana is bringing her live show to the UK and Europe in 2027, announcing dates on the CUARTO AZUL WORLD TOUR including a show at The London Palladium on Friday 13th February. The shows are built around her fourth studio album, CUARTO AZUL, and will give fans across the UK the chance to hear the new songs live alongside the hits that have taken her to the top of the charts on both sides of the Atlantic.
Tickets go on sale Friday 30 October at 10am via Live Nation.
The UK and European dates follow shows at major venues across Spain, Latin America and the United States, where the tour has been powered by the album's breakout single, 'SUPERESTRELLA,' a chart-topper in Spain and across Latin America. For more information and tickets, visit aitanamusic.es.
About Aitana
Aitana (Sant Climent de Llobregat, Barcelona, 1999) is one of the most influential Spanish artists of her generation. Since rising to fame through Operación Triunfo, she has built a strong international career with four studio albums: Spoiler, 11 RAZONES, alpha and CUARTO AZUL. Her latest release, CUARTO AZUL, confirms her artistic evolution and position as one of Spanish pop's leading figures, bringing together a community of more than twenty million monthly listeners.
With songs such as 'SUPERESTRELLA,' one of the biggest hits of this era, Aitana has topped charts in Spain, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Chile, among other countries, strengthening her presence on the international music scene. She is currently performing at some of the most important venues in Spain, Latin America, the United States and Europe with the CUARTO AZUL WORLD TOUR, the most ambitious tour of her career to date.
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