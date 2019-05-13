Against Me! Announce Full Album Tour For October

Acclaimed American rock band AGAINST ME! are excited to announce their upcoming fall tour titled 2 Nights / 4 Records / 48 Songs. Consisting of back-to-back nights in Los Angeles, CA, Toronto, ON, Sayreville, NJ, Boston, MA and Baltimore, MD throughout October, the tour will feature the band performing its classic albums Searching For A Former Clarity, New Wave,White Crosses and Transgender Dysphoria Blues in their entirety on select nights. Full album performances are also confirmed for this year's The Fest in Gainesville, FL fromNovember 1-3. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. local time. A full listing of dates and album performances can be found below with more information on the band's official website. Frontwoman Laura Jane Grace had the following to share about the upcoming tour:

"While working on new music this year - before we move forward into the future - we thought it would be fun to revisit the past, the albums that got us to where we are now. Like chapters in a book, there's a narrative that flows through these four albums that we've never had the chance before to present in this context, as one complete story. I'm excited to share the songs as a whole in this way. This is probably the closest I will ever come to being a part of a 'Rock Opera' of any sorts."

Grace recently released a solo LP titled Bought to Rot via Bloodshot Records with the Devouring Mothers, a band she formed with Against Me! drummer Atom Willard and Marc Hudson who is the bassist for the trio and owner of Rancho Recordo in rural Michigan. An album that has received praise from The Associated Press, NPR, Rolling Stone, The New York Times, Billboard, Paste, Brooklyn Vegan and many more, Bought to Rot is a record scorched with honesty across its 14 tracks, unapologetically confessional, capturing many moments snipped from Grace's life and stitched together in song.



As a complete body of work, the album stands as the most musically diverse collection of songs Grace has written to date, and is what she affectionately calls her "Scorpio" record - redolent in sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll. Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers just recently wrapped up a two-month headline tour of North America and will be touring Bought to Rot in Australia in June.



Remaining busy and constantly writing new music, the members of Against Me! - Laura Jane Grace (lead vocals/guitar), James Bowman (lead guitar/vocals), Andrew Seward (bass) andAtom Willard (drums) - are currently working on the follow up to the band's acclaimed 2016 album, Shape Shift With Me. More information on brand new music will be released later this year.



Against Me! will be making the following appearances throughout May, July, October and November. Dates below with more to be announced soon.



MAY

17 - Montreal, QC - Pouzza Fest *

19 - Boston, MA - House of Blues (Frank Turner's Lost Evenings III) *

24 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

25 - Napa, CA - BottleRock Napa Valley *



JULY

27 - Minot, N*E*R*D - North Dakota State Fair (w/ Weezer)



OCTOBER

12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre (w/ Chuck Ragan and toyGuitar)

performing all of Searching For A Former Clarity and New Wave



13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre (w/ Chuck Ragan and toyGuitar)

performing all of White Crosses and Transgender Dysphoria Blues



15 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall (w/ Dilly Dally and Chris Cresswell)

performing all of Searching For A Former Clarity and New Wave



16 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall (w/ Dilly Dally and Chris Cresswell)

performing all of White Crosses and Transgender Dysphoria Blues



18 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom (w/ Cursive and Dilly Dally)

performing all of Searching For A Former Clarity and New Wave



19 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom (w/ Cursive and Dilly Dally)

performing all of White Crosses and Transgender Dysphoria Blues



22 - Boston, MA - Royale (w/ Cursive and Dilly Dally)

performing all of Searching For A Former Clarity and New Wave



23 - Boston, MA - Royale (w/ Cursive and Dilly Dally)

performing all of White Crosses and Transgender Dysphoria Blues



24 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live (w/ Cursive and Dilly Dally)

performing all of Searching For A Former Clarity and New Wave



25 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live (w/ Cursive and Dilly Dally)

performing all of White Crosses and Transgender Dysphoria Blues



NOVEMBER

1-3 - Gainesville, FL - The Fest *



* = festival appearance

Photo: Joe Leonard





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You