Aerosmith, BTS' First Items Ever at Auction & More Headline Julien's Auctions MusiCares Online Charity Auction

Julien's Auctions, the world-record breaking auction house, has announced an ONLINE CHARITY AUCTION FOR MUSICARES®' 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF PERSON OF THE YEAR, FEATURING AEROSMITH.

(left to right: Carlos Santana's PRS SE guitar, BTS' microphones and Tom Petty's custom watch made from his personal guitar strap),

In celebration of MusiCares' milestone anniversary, Julien's Auctions will host a special online only auction with advance bidding beginning December 27, 2019 to registered bidders on www.JuliensLive.com who are not able to attend the MusiCares Person Of The Year benefit gala honoring Aerosmith at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 24th, 2020. The auction will start closing in real time and in lot order for live bidding at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on January 24. This GRAMMY® Week event precedes the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards® telecast. In the midst of celebrating 50 years as a band, Aerosmith will be recognized for their considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades and undeniable impact on American music history.

A sensational collection of items- some never before seen at auction -will be offered including instruments from this year's honorees and Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inducted rock band who have sold over 150 million albums worldwide. Among the items are frontman Steven Tyler's autographed, iconic Shure SM58 microphone and accompanying white microphone stand (estimate: $5,000 - $10,000, seen in photo below right) along with his personal scarves to walk this way to the auction stage; an autographed Joe Perry Gibson Les Paul Signature guitar signed in silver marker with a starting estimate of $5,000-$7,000. In addition, a Steven Tyler and Joe Perry "Rockin' Vegas Nights VIP Meet and Greet Package" will be offered at auction (estimate: $10,000-$20,000) where the lucky winner will meet the band. The package includes two first class airline tickets and two nights hotel accommodation to attend the band's concert in Las Vegas; an exclusive backstage tour of the Aerosmith "Deuces are Wild" show with an Aerosmith VIP host; an individual photo opportunity with the band; a Steven Tyler and Joe Perry signed 8x10 photograph; tickets to view memorabilia from the band's historical 50-year career at the Aerosmith exhibition; Aerosmith "Deuces are Wild" merchandise (exclusive to VIP packages); a commemorative meet & greet laminate; a dedicated VIP entrance and on site VIP host. Other Aerosmith items include (estimate each item: $2,000-$4,000): a Gibson bass guitar signed "Tom Hamilton 2020!" on the white pick guard with various drawings from Tom Hamilton; a Brad Whitford signed Fender Squier Bullet Stratocaster guitar; a used Remo Emperor drumhead signed by Joey Kramer in black felt pen with two pairs of Joey Kramer Zildjian Artist Series signature drumsticks in green and red.

Fans can also bid to win an ultimate 62nd GRAMMY® Awards Telecast & MusiCares Person of the Year experience (estimate: $20,000-$30,000) that includes two platinum-level seats to the telecast on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Staples Center in Los Angeles and two platinum tickets to attend the exclusive Person of the Year gala with hotel accommodations for four nights January 23-26, 2020.

Another highly-anticipated highlight of the auction will be the sale of seven signed, custom-made microphones from the biggest boyband on the planet: Global Superstars BTS. The microphones used from 2017-2019 are the first ever items to come to auction from the seven-member South Korean boy band, the first group since the Beatles (in 1995-1996) to earn three No.1s on the Billboard 200 in less than a year. BTS has successfully wrapped up their epic BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF', earning the title of No.1 Top-Grossing Tour of May 2019 with sold out 6 nights of U.S. Stadium Shows. BTS also won 'Tour of the Year' at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Other highlights of the auction include:

• A Nixon Ltd custom limited-edition western motif watch engraved "Made with leather donated by Tom Petty" made from Petty's personalized guitar strap. The watch, numbered "1/9" on the back, was part of a collection created to benefit the MusiCares MAP Fund (estimate: $10,000-$20,000).

• A Gibson Hummingbird acoustic guitar with floral, bird, and butterfly motif on the pick guard, signed by The Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl (estimate: $5,000-$7,000).

• A Gibson American Eagle LG-2 acoustic guitar signed by Taylor Swift (estimate: $5,000-$7,000)

• A cherry red Gibson Memphis ES 335 guitar signed on the body in silver marker, "Treat people with kindness Harry Styles" (estimate: $5,000-$7,000).

• A cream Gibson SG Standard Les Paul electric guitar signed by The Who's Pete Townshend, accompanied by the original Gibson Custom case (estimate: $5,000-$7,000).

• A Pono Mahogony Tenor (MT) labeled ukulele with hand drawings in silver and black marker signed by Pearl Jam frontman, Eddie Vedder (estimate: $5,000-$7,000).

• A Paul Reed Smith SE Santana guitar with Santana IV and a tiger with angel motif, signed by Carlos Santana (estimate: $5,000-$7,000).

• A framed copy of Fleetwood Mac's cover as Recording Academy MusiCares 2019 Person of the Year, signed by band members Stevie Nicks, Mike Fleetwood, Christine McVie, John McVie, and Lindsey Buckingham (estimate: $2,500-$3,500).

• A multimedia on linen sheet painting by singer Halsey from her Saturday Night Live performance (estimate: $5,000-$7,000).

• Linda Ronstadt's 1974 Heart Like a Wheel record album framed and signed by Ronstadt (estimate: $1,000-$2,000).

"Julien's Auctions is proud to continue our long-standing partnership with MusiCares in this Grammy week auction event honoring one of America's most beloved and iconic bands, Aerosmith," said Darren Julien, President/Chief Executive Officer of Julien's Auctions. "We congratulate MusiCares for their 30 years of recognizing the musical and philanthropic achievements of some of our greatest artists. In addition, we are proud to announce that all proceeds of this special online auction will go towards the organization's mission to aid musicians and artists in need."

ONLINE AUCTION

MusiCares® 30th Anniversary Person Of The Year Online Charity AuctionAuction: Closes Friday, January 24th, 2020 in real time and in lot order for live bidding at 11.00 a.m. Pacific TimeAuction Closes In Lot Order Exclusively on www.julienslive.com

REGISTER TO BID

Registration is required to bid in this online auction and can be done in person at the exhibition, or online before the sale at the JuliensAuctions.com Registration page to bid by phone, proxy or in person, or online at JuliensLive.com to bid live online, or by calling (310) 836-1818. For inquiries, please email info@juliensauctions.com or call 310-836-1818.

PLACING BIDS

There are four ways to bid in this sale:

Bid through Julien's Auctions Online Live in Real Time at JuliensLive.com.

Bid over the telephone through an auction house representative.

Submit a bid in person

Enter Absentee bids. Absentee bid forms are included in the back of each catalogue, and are also available by calling Julien's Auctions or online at www.juliensauctions.com.





