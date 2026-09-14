Adéla's PRIMA Tops Billboard Album Sales Chart; Tour Hits Brooklyn Steel Sept 18–19

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Adéla's debut album PRIMA has claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart. The album, released via Capitol Records, entered the Billboard 200 at No. 4 with 56,000 first-week equivalent album units earned in the U.S. The Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales.

Last week, Adéla kicked off her first-ever headline tour, which sold out in minutes. The North American run includes two shows at New York's Brooklyn Steel (September 18 & 19) and a two-night stand at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles (October 8 & 9). Her sold-out headline tour of Europe and the UK launches January 11, 2027, in Prague, CZ. The Slovakian artist previously supported Demi Lovato on her North American tour.

Co-executive produced by Blake Slatkin and Dylan Brady, PRIMA is described as the sound of a young woman stepping into her power, moving full speed ahead towards her lifelong dream of pop stardom, and documenting every step along the way through song. The album is rooted in a Signature Sound of pumps and pirouettes, sweat-soaked keys and lyrics as intimate as a 3 AM text.

Adéla scored her first entry into the Billboard Hot 100 with 'Ain't In LA,' an empowering Bangerz-era-inspired track that shows solidarity with people who feel their dreams are out of reach because of where they come from. A video for album track 'Nicole Kidman,' directed by Hannah Lux Davis, was released alongside PRIMA.

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Miranda



Photo Credit: Elizabeth Miranda

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