 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Demi Lovato Earns 5x Platinum Status Ahead of CAMP ROCK 3 Premiere

Disney Music Group President Ken Bunt presented the certifications before the CAMP ROCK 3 red carpet.

By:
Demi Lovato Earns 5x Platinum Status Ahead of CAMP ROCK 3 Premiere

Demi Lovato has received RIAA 5x Platinum certifications for two of her singles, CONFIDENT and COOL FOR THE SUMMER. Disney Music Group President Ken Bunt presented the plaques to Lovato ahead of the red carpet for the CAMP ROCK 3 premiere, a film she co-executive produced and in which she makes a cameo appearance.

Lovato is described in the release as a multi-platinum singer, songwriter, actor, and New York Times bestselling author. She has now achieved RIAA 5X Platinum certified status for both 'Confident' and 'Cool for the Summer.'

'Camp Rock 3' premieres Thursday, August 13 on Disney Channel and the next day on Disney+.

The CAMP ROCK 3 soundtrack is set to arrive on digital platforms, with a vinyl edition available for pre-order, alongside a new music video from the film titled PLAY MY MUSIC.

Click Here to Get Tickets
Recent Articles
Demi Lovato Confirms Return As Mitchie Torres In CAMP ROCK 3 On GMA
Demi Lovato Confirms Return As Mitchie Torres In CAMP ROCK 3 On GMA
8/11/2026
Demi Lovato Returning To CAMP ROCK 3, GMA Reports
Demi Lovato Returning To CAMP ROCK 3, GMA Reports
8/11/2026
Photos: CAMP ROCK 3 World Premiere Draws Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato
Photos: CAMP ROCK 3 World Premiere Draws Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato
8/11/2026
Don't Miss a Music News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $77
Hot Show
Tickets From $106
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
More Hot Shows Discounts
Buy Tickets