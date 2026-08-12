Demi Lovato Earns 5x Platinum Status Ahead of CAMP ROCK 3 Premiere

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Demi Lovato has received RIAA 5x Platinum certifications for two of her singles, CONFIDENT and COOL FOR THE SUMMER. Disney Music Group President Ken Bunt presented the plaques to Lovato ahead of the red carpet for the CAMP ROCK 3 premiere, a film she co-executive produced and in which she makes a cameo appearance.

Lovato is described in the release as a multi-platinum singer, songwriter, actor, and New York Times bestselling author. She has now achieved RIAA 5X Platinum certified status for both 'Confident' and 'Cool for the Summer.'

'Camp Rock 3' premieres Thursday, August 13 on Disney Channel and the next day on Disney+.

The CAMP ROCK 3 soundtrack is set to arrive on digital platforms, with a vinyl edition available for pre-order, alongside a new music video from the film titled PLAY MY MUSIC.

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