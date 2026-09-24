Adjenai Releases New Single “Everything Bagel” Ahead of Debut Album
The Los Angeles alt-pop artist is preparing the 12-track Did It Hurt? Was It Fun? with co-producer Marina Paiz.
Los Angeles-based alt-pop and indie-rock artist Adjenai has released the new single “Everything Bagel” ahead of their 12-track debut album, Did It Hurt? Was It Fun?
The album began while Adjenai was caring for a close family member with dementia in suburban Florida. They initially wrote the songs as a way to process grief, without intending to make an album or resume their artist project after a six-year hiatus.
“I was writing songs to process my feelings,” Adjenai said. “It wasn't until I was walking with my mom after we spread my aunt's ashes in Alaska that I said, ‘I think I need to try again with my artist project. I think these songs might be for someone else to hear.’”
Adjenai continued writing during a residency at Hedgebrook on Whidbey Island. They wrote all 12 songs and co-produced the album with their wife, audio engineer and musician Marina Paiz. The two handled its production and instrumentation. Javi Cruces mixed the record, and Elaine Rasnake mastered it.
The album’s first single, “Early Mourning,” was the first song Adjenai wrote for the project. Its lyrics address the grief they experienced while caring for their family member and after her death. “Everything Bagel” is available on Bandcamp and Spotify.
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