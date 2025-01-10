Actor Ben Barnes Releases Debut Album 'Where The Light Gets In’

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singer-songwriter and acclaimed actor Ben Barnes has released his debut album Where The Light Gets In. Showcasing Ben’s innate hopefulness and a perspective earned through lived experience, his personal hope for the record is that it encourages “clarity when life feels sombre, empowers you in the face of pain or vulnerability, and makes you feel lovable when the world tries to tell you that you’re not enough.”

To mark the album, Ben Barnes shares the single “Slow It Down” – a heartfelt love letter to the power of time slowing down with someone special, celebrating the purity of intentional connection and those quiet, precious moments that make life’s journey truly meaningful.

Ben comments on the single, "Slow It Down' is a love song. The purest song I've written about a very specific feeling; the feeling that with some people, time slows and you don't have to work to stay present. I wanted it to have the joyful, retro, soulful sound that reflects the nostalgic, loving nature of the lyrics. Also it nods to a line in ‘Ferris Bueller's Day Off', which makes me happy.”

A lifelong music fanatic, Ben began writing songs and working with producers and musicians at the age of just 19, however, due to his flourishing acting career, he had never been able to release material in the way he wanted. Best known for his acting roles in Westworld, The Punisher, and The Chronicles of Narnia, Ben in October 2021, realized his 20-year dream of releasing music, in the format of a 5-song EP, Songs for You. Since then, Ben has taken to the stage at some historic venues such as the Troubadour in LA, and NYC’s Bowery Ballroom, and for his live debut, Ben performed at the Hotel Café, LA — venues which have previously welcomed artists such as Hozier, Adele, Billie Eilish, Donny Hathaway, Elton John, and more.

Ben’s newest offering Where The Light Gets In was recorded at Apogee Studios in Santa Monica with the band all in a room together, including Maroon 5’s James Valentine and Sam Farrar who also produced the record along with drummer/manager, Paul Hamilton. Inspired by the soul and pop music he loves so much, the album is about the different stages of a relationship; beginnings, tension, sorrow, sex, love, endings, and nostalgia. It’s about how our history and scars are configured to make us who we are in the moment. If a part of us has ever felt broken, we can mend it...transforming ourselves into something more precious than we were before ....‘the cracks are where the light gets in’.

Ben will continue his headline tour at The Fillmore in San Francisco on January 12th, followed by stops in major cities including New York, Boston, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, and more (see tour dates below). This February, he will embark on a headlining tour in the UK and Europe. For tickets, visit: https://benbarnes.komi.io/

U.S. Tour Dates

January 12 @ The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA

January 14 @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR

January 15 @ The Showbox, Seattle, WA

January 17 @ Soundwell, Salt Lake City, UT

January 19 @ Summit Music Hall, Denver, CO

January 21 @ Fine Line, Minneapolis, MN

January 22 @ House of Blues, Chicago, IL

January 27 @ Royale, Boston, MA

January 28 @ Theatre of Living Arts, Philadelphia, PA

January 30 @ Lincoln Theatre, Washington D.C.

February 1 @ Webster Hall, NYC, NY

POSTPONED (DATE TBD) @ The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA

Photo Credit: Wanda Martin

