AccuRadio Announces Their Top Songs of Halloween

As the last days of October set in, AccuRadio has prepared various hand-curated channels to bring the goblins, ghouls, and jack-o-lanterns to life. Within these channels they have compiled a list of their 15 most popular songs for this season.

With songs ranging from classic hits to current covers, you can see the full list of songs below:

From The Nightmare Before Christmas, "This is Halloween"

From the original John Carpenter's Halloween movie, "Halloween Theme"

Dominik Hauser and Tim Kobza, "The Munsters' Theme"

Bobby "Boris" Pickett & the Crypt-Kickers, "Monster Mash"

Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 8, "Pathetique" - I. Grave, performed by Vladimir Ashkenazy.

Joel McNeely and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra from the soundtrack to Alfred Hitchcock's 'Psycho', "The Office"

Performed by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra & Chorus; James Levine, "Orff's O Fortuna" (from 'Carmina Burana')

Amy Winehouse, "Back to Black"

Performed by Eldar Nebolsin; Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, "Liszt's Totentanz"

Midnight Syndicate, scenes from "The Dead Matter"

"(Ghost) Riders in the Sky" by Johnny Cash

Lady Gaga, "Monster"

Creedence Clearwater Revival, "Bad Moon Rising"

Deadmau5 feat. Rob Swire "Ghosts 'n Stuff"Charlie Daniels Band, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia"





