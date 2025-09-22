Absolutely to Join Raye On 'This Tour May Contain New Music' Next Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After Absolutely teased fans with a surprise appearance at All Points East last month alongside her sisters Raye and Amma, the trio have now announced that they are officially set to tour together in 2026. A full family affair, Absolutely will be direct support on Raye’s This Tour May Contain New Music alongside Amma, which kicks off in January 2026.

The Live Nation-produced trek will feature arena shows across the UK and Europe, followed by a North American leg with stops at iconic venues such as New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre, and Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre. Fans can sign up for presale ticket access now. Presale begins September 23 at 10 a.m. local time. In the UK, France, and Germany, presale is available from September 23 at 10 a.m. local time for those who pre-order the album. General ticket sales open on September 25 at 10 a.m. local time online. Visit HERE for presale sign-up.

In addition, earlier this summer, it was announced that Absolutely will join fellow vocal powerhouse Renee Rapp on a European tour in March of 2026. Visit here to get tickets and find Absolutely’s full global touring itinerary below. Currently at work on a new album, alongside her new single “I Just Don’t Know You Yet,” Absolutely released the cinematic “Goodbye Glitter” this summer. In 2023, she released her debut album CEREBRUM.

Absolutely Live Dates:

EUROPE:

01/22/26: Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena *

01/24/26: Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena (FKA Mercedes Benz Arena) *

01/25/26: Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena *

01/27/26: Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome *

01/30/26: Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena *

02/01/26: Antwerp, Belgium - AFAS Dome *

02/03/26: Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena *

02/05/26: Oslo, Norway - Unity Arena *

02/07/26: Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena *

02/10/26: Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena *

02/11/26: Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion *

02/13/26: Barcelona, Spain - Palau Saint Jordi *

02/15/26: Paris, France - Accor Arena *

02/17/26: Manchester, UK - Co-Op Live *

02/20/26: Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro *

02/23/26: Birmingham, UK - bp pulse LIVE *

02/26/26: London, UK - The O2 *

02/27/26: London, UK - The O2 *

03/04/26: Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena *

3/11/26 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Lotto Arena ^

3/12/26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live ^

3/13/26 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eats Music Hall ^

3/15/26 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium ^3/16/26 – Paris, France @ Zenith ^

3/18/26 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena ^

3/19/26 – London, UK @ OVO Wembley Arena ^

NORTH AMERICA:

03/31/26: Sacramento, CA, USA - Channel 24 *

04/02/26: Vancouver, BC, CAN - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center *

04/03/26: Seattle, WA, USA - WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field *

04/06/26: Denver, CO, USA - Fillmore Auditorium *

04/08/26: Minneapolis, MN, USA - State Theatre *

04/10/26: Chicago, IL, USA - Auditorium Theatre *

04/12/26: Montreal, QC, CAN - Place Bell *

04/13/26: Toronto, ON, CAN - Coca Cola Coliseum *

04/15/26: New York, NY, USA - Radio City Music Hall *

04/19/26: Philadelphia, PA, USA - The Met Presented by Highmark *

04/20/26: Boston, MA, USA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

04/26/26: Washington, DC, USA - The Anthem * 04/28/26: Atlanta, GA, USA - Coca Cola Roxy *

04/29/26: Nashville, TN, USA - Ryman Auditorium *

05/01/26: Houston, TX, USA - 713 Music Hall *

05/03/26: Dallas, TX, USA - South Side Ballroom *

05/04/26: Austin, TX, USA - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park *

05/07/26: Phoenix, AZ, USA - Arizona Financial Theatre *

05/08/26: Las Vegas, NV, USA - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas *

05/10/26: San Francisco, CA, USA - The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

05/12/26: Los Angeles, CA, USA - Greek Theatre *

*Supporting Raye, with additional support from Amma

^Supporting Renee Rapp

Photo credit: Han Yang