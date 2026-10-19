Absolute Silence to Host Benefit Concert at Ocean Way Nashville

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Nashville-based rock trio Absolute Silence will host Begin Again: An Evening at Ocean Way on October 23, bringing approximately 100 guests together for an intimate, one-night-only live recording at Ocean Way Nashville. The special event will raise funds for Isaiah 117 House, a nonprofit that provides care and support to children entering foster care.

Developed by Absolute Silence and event producer Ryan Poole, Begin Again builds on the band's existing relationship with Isaiah 117 House. After previously donating instruments to the organization's Davidson County location, the band is expanding its support through a benefit designed to raise funds and awareness for children navigating the difficult transition between removal from their homes and placement with a foster family.

Through its Davidson County home, Isaiah 117 House provides a safe, welcoming environment where children can receive immediate care, warm meals, clean clothes, essential supplies and the reassurance of caring adults during an uncertain and often overwhelming time. Absolute Silence was drawn to the organization's mission and the opportunity to help meet these needs for children in its own community. 'Our vision is to create a place where every child entering foster care feels safe, deeply loved, and cared for from the very first day,' shares Ronda Paulson, founder of Isaiah 117 House. 'A place that meets children's immediate needs, supports caseworkers, and helps ease the transition for foster families. We believe even the smallest acts of love and kindness can make the biggest difference in a child's life.'

Set inside Ocean Way Nashville, a renowned recording studio housed in a century-old Gothic Revival church on Music Row, the evening will bring together Nashville's musical heritage and a meaningful cause. Guests will enjoy a cocktail hour, behind-the-scenes studio tours, a silent auction with items from Gibson, the Predators, the Titans, and more, and a special presentation from founder Ronda Paulson highlighting the work of Isaiah 117 House before the evening culminates in a live performance by Absolute Silence, featuring Steven Okoniewski (vocals/piano), Robert Darmstadt (bass) and Harrison Nemarich (drums), accompanied by strings and horns.

The performance will be recorded for a forthcoming live album and captured for an accompanying concert film and documentary, extending the reach of the evening beyond the room. Both projects will be produced and creatively directed by Poole, a Nashville-based record producer, engineer and mixer who owns The Hideout Recording Studio on Music Row.

Begin Again is supported by sponsors and partners from the Nashville community, including: Gibson Gives, Bearded Iris, Jack Daniels, Grimey's, Cheekwood Estate & Gardens, Holly Thompson Design, Adventure Science Center, First Art Museum, Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum, Rancher Hat Bar, Aesthetics by Amy, Spavia Bellevue, and Nashville Zoo.

The benefit comes as Absolute Silence looks back on an ambitious period of independent touring, with more than 300 performances across the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom and South Africa since January 2025. With Begin Again, the trio is bringing that momentum home, channeling its passion for live music into support for children and families in the Nashville community.

To purchase tickets and learn more about Begin Again: An Evening at Ocean Way, including ways to support Isaiah 117 House, visit BeginAgainNashville.com.

About Absolute Silence

Absolute Silence is a Nashville-based piano-led rock trio featuring Steven Okoniewski (vocals/piano), Robert Darmstadt (bass) and Harrison Nemarich (drums). Formed in its current lineup in 2022, the band traces its beginnings to Okoniewski's time serving in the U.S. Navy before the three musicians ultimately connected while attending Belmont University in Nashville. Combining explosive live performances, cinematic songwriting and modern production influences, Absolute Silence has performed more than 300 shows since January 2025, touring independently throughout the U.S., Europe, the UK and South Africa. Following extensive international touring and a prime main-stage appearance at Misty Waters Music Festival in South Africa, the trio is currently completing its debut album, recorded at Dark Horse Recording in Franklin, Tennessee, with Grammy-nominated producer Leah Haywood. Absolute Silence will continue touring throughout the Americas, Europe and South Africa in 2026–2027.

About Isaiah 117 House

Isaiah 117 House provides a comforting home where children who have been removed from their homes out of concern for their safety can wait while child welfare services identify an appropriate foster placement. Through safe and welcoming spaces, volunteers and staff provide children with necessities including meals, clean clothing, hygiene items and a place to rest and play. The organization's mission is to reduce trauma for children awaiting placement, lighten the load for child welfare services and ease the transition for foster families.

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