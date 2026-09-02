ABSOLUTE SILENCE to Bring Piano-Driven Rock Back Across the Atlantic

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Nashville-based piano-led rock trio Absolute Silence will take its live show back overseas this September for a run of European performances spanning Germany, Czechia, France and Switzerland.

The eight-stop run kicks off September 3 in Dresden, Germany, and continues through September 18, with performances in Leipzig, Prague, Reutlingen, Barberaz, Grenoble, St-Pierre-de-Clages and Angers.

The European dates mark the latest chapter in an international story Absolute Silence has largely built from the ground up. Since January 2025, the trio has performed more than 300 shows, taking its unconventional piano-driven rock sound from stages across the U.S. to nearly a dozen countries throughout Europe and the UK, as well as South Africa. Along the way, the independently operated band has developed particularly strong pockets of fans in cities including Dresden, Germany; Angers, France; and Secunda, South Africa — making this September's return to Europe a reunion with some of the audiences that have helped shape the band's journey.

Known for pairing cinematic songwriting and modern production with a powerful live sound built around piano, bass and drums, Absolute Silence consists of Steven Okoniewski (vocals/piano), Robert Darmstadt (bass) and Harrison Nemarich (drums). The current lineup came together in Nashville while attending Belmont University, although the roots of the band reach back to Okoniewski's four years in the U.S. Navy, when he began writing original music and formed an early version of Absolute Silence while stationed in San Diego.

Since establishing its current lineup in 2022, the trio has embraced relentless touring as a cornerstone of its identity. Previous European runs have included 30 shows in 40 days and another 19 performances in 25 days, with the band navigating everything from broken-down vans to lost instruments while continuing the tour. That persistence has helped Absolute Silence cultivate an international following through the place the band feels most at home: the stage.

The band's international momentum also led to a pivotal prime main-stage appearance at Misty Waters Music Festival in South Africa, where Absolute Silence performed for a large festival audience that included fans already familiar with the band's songs.

Absolute Silence European Tour Dates

Sept. 3 — Dresden, Germany — Galerie Holger John

Sept. 5 — Leipzig, Germany — Jolys Live Music Bar

Sept. 6 — Prague, Czechia — Capadlo Summer Terrace

Sept. 10 — Reutlingen, Germany — Der Pappelgarten

Sept. 11 — Barberaz, France — Brin de Zinc

Sept. 12 — Grenoble, France — Michel Musique

Sept. 13 — St-Pierre-de-Clages, Switzerland — La Potagere

Sept. 17 & 18 — Angers, France — The Black Peat Festival

The upcoming European run arrives as Absolute Silence puts the finishing touches on its debut album, recorded beginning in May 2026 at Dark Horse Recording in Franklin, Tennessee, with Grammy-nominated producer Leah Haywood. Haywood first connected with the band after seeing the trio perform at a charity event in Franklin.

The forthcoming project is a culmination of the band's past two years on the road, drawing inspiration from the sounds, cultures and experiences encountered while touring across four continents. Many of its songs have been developed and tested onstage, reflecting Absolute Silence's belief that the live show is an essential part of discovering what a song can ultimately become.

With piano at the center of a modern rock trio, Absolute Silence has turned what might initially seem like an unconventional setup into one of its greatest strengths. The band builds outward from the foundation of piano, bass and drums, incorporating guitars, synths, harmonies, horns, strings and other elements when the song calls for them — while maintaining a live show designed to translate from intimate rooms to festival stages.

'Europe has become a really important part of our story as a band,' said Absolute Silence. 'Some of the strongest connections we've made have come from getting in a van, traveling from city to city and playing for people who genuinely love live music. To be able to return to places like Dresden and Angers, where we've already built relationships with fans, makes this run especially meaningful. So much of our upcoming album was shaped by the experiences we've had touring around the world, and we can't wait to bring these songs back to Europe and share what we've been working on.'

Following September's European dates, Absolute Silence will continue preparing for the release of its debut album and an extensive touring schedule throughout the Americas, Europe and South Africa in 2026–2027.

For additional information on Absolute Silence, upcoming music and tour dates, visit absolutesilence.com.

About Absolute Silence

Absolute Silence is a Nashville-based piano-led rock trio featuring Steven Okoniewski (vocals/piano), Robert Darmstadt (bass) and Harrison Nemarich (drums). Formed in its current lineup in 2022, the band traces its beginnings to Okoniewski's time serving in the U.S. Navy before the three musicians ultimately connected while attending Belmont University in Nashville. Combining explosive live performances, cinematic songwriting and modern production influences, Absolute Silence has performed more than 300 shows since January 2025, touring independently throughout the U.S., Europe, the UK and South Africa. Following extensive international touring and a prime main-stage appearance at Misty Waters Music Festival in South Africa, the trio is currently completing its debut album, recorded at Dark Horse Recording in Franklin, Tennessee, with Grammy-nominated producer Leah Haywood. Absolute Silence will continue touring throughout the Americas, Europe and South Africa in 2026–2027.

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