Abbie Gardner and Sean Kiely Perform at Cathedral Arts Live

Cathedral Arts Live is thrilled to welcome back the down-home sounds of Abbie Gardner Nov. 22, 2019 at 7 p.m.

Singer and songwriter Abbie Gardner resumed her solo adventure after more than a decade of touring with Americana darlings Red Molly. Tales of love and loss, both gritty and sweet, ride the back of her by-now familiar, formidable slide guitar licks. Winner of the 2008 Lennon Award for The Mind of a Soldier and 2008 American Songwriter Magazine Grand Prize Lyric Winner for I'd Rather Be, she channels Lucinda Williams and Bonnie Rait, but remains pure Abbie. For more, visit: www.abbiegardner.com

A fan-favorite during Cathedral Arts Live's prior seasons, we are delighted to see Abbie Gardner return to the stage at Grace Church Van Vorst.

"Cathedral Arts Live is such a great part of the Jersey City music scene," said Gardner. "A true community-based series bringing regional and national acoustic acts to a gorgeous listening room. I can't wait to end my year of touring the country with this local show in my adopted hometown."

Kicking off the night is a performance by singer-songwriter Sean Kiely, whose melodies were described by WFMU's Pat Byrne as taking "the listener to a place high above the astral plane, a place of comfort and warmth, glimpsed at in dreams but always unable to describe when conscious." www.seankielymusic.com

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Hot food and cold beverages available for purchase. Doors open at 7 p.m. Grace Church Van Vorst is located at 39 Erie Street, Jersey City, NJ 07306. Visit www.cathedralartslive.org to purchase tickets.

Now in its fifth season, Cathedral Arts Live aims to create a transcendent musical experience and strengthen our community by welcoming and celebrating a diverse group of artists, performers and audiences in our beautiful space.

The oldest Episcopal church in Jersey City, Grace Church Van Vorst, founded in 1847, has a vibrant past and a promising future. In addition to being a welcoming and affirming home to a diverse set of congregants, Grace provides vital services to some of the most vulnerable citizens of Jersey City, offering a breakfast program to the hungry and a weekday program for seniors.

Building on its reputation as a fulcrum for talented artists of all kinds in Jersey City, Grace Church Van Vorst launched Cathedral Arts Live as an extension of the already successful and vibrant Cathedral Arts Festival, founded in 1989.





Related Articles View More Music Stories