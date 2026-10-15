 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Aaron Lee Tasjan Releases 'Good Luck Now!' Single Following GET OVER IT, UNDERDOG

The song was co-written by Kim Richey and Chuck Prophet and arrives after Tasjan's album earned praise from Rolling Stone and American Songwriter.

By:
Aaron Lee Tasjan Releases 'Good Luck Now!' Single Following GET OVER IT, UNDERDOG

Grammy-nominated artist, activist, and songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan has released the melodic, guitar-driven new song 'Good Luck Now!'. The track comes on the heels of Tasjan's critically acclaimed album Get Over It, Underdog, which came out in July on Blue Elan Records.

Tasjan says of the track, 'I wrote 'Good Luck Now!' with two of my favorite songwriters, Kim Richey and Chuck Prophet. I came in with the chorus and we all wrote the words. I never really know exactly what songs are about, but I love the idea of saying, 'it's good luck now, come what may.' I think that feels like the truth to me as a guy who always maintains a positive outlook in life but also needs to feel like I come by it honestly.' He adds, 'Bad things are always going to happen and in the face of knowing that, exhibiting joy might be the most punk rock thing we can do.'

On Get Over It, Underdog, Tasjan moves seamlessly between unabashed social commentary and introspective storytelling, pairing incisive lyrics with melodies that land with immediacy. Following its release, the album garnered high praise from a wide range of press, including Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, No Depression, Stereophile, Glide Magazine and others.

Aaron Lee Tasjan 2026 US Tour Dates

Oct 21 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

Nov 4 – Decatur, GA – Eddie's Attic

Nov 5 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

Nov 6 – Carrboro, NC – Cat's Cradle Back Room

Nov 7 – Norfolk, VA – Northshore Point House Concerts at The Annex

Nov 8 – Baltimore, MD – Club 603

Nov 10 – Washington DC – Songbyrd

Nov 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Union Pool

Nov 13 – Woodstock, NY – Colony

Nov 14 – Boston, MA – Warehouse XI

Nov 15 – Northampton, MA – Parlor Room

Nov 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe

Nov 18 – York, PA – Kable House

Nov 20 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Cafe

Nov 21 – Chicago, IL – Robert's Westside

Nov 22 – Appleton, WI – Appleton Beer Factory

Click Here to Get Tickets
Recent Articles
Aaron Lee Tasjan to Perform at Union Pool in Brooklyn
Aaron Lee Tasjan to Perform at Union Pool in Brooklyn
10/5/2026
Todd Snider To Release Posthumous Album MY SECOND RODEO
Todd Snider To Release Posthumous Album MY SECOND RODEO
8/26/2026
ONE ON ONE: THE OFFICIAL TOM PETTY PODCAST Debuts with Brandon Flowers
ONE ON ONE: THE OFFICIAL TOM PETTY PODCAST Debuts with Brandon Flowers
10/13/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $89
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
More Hot Shows Discounts
Buy Tickets