Aaron Lee Tasjan Releases 'Good Luck Now!' Single Following GET OVER IT, UNDERDOG
The song was co-written by Kim Richey and Chuck Prophet and arrives after Tasjan's album earned praise from Rolling Stone and American Songwriter.
Grammy-nominated artist, activist, and songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan has released the melodic, guitar-driven new song 'Good Luck Now!'. The track comes on the heels of Tasjan's critically acclaimed album Get Over It, Underdog, which came out in July on Blue Elan Records.
Tasjan says of the track, 'I wrote 'Good Luck Now!' with two of my favorite songwriters, Kim Richey and Chuck Prophet. I came in with the chorus and we all wrote the words. I never really know exactly what songs are about, but I love the idea of saying, 'it's good luck now, come what may.' I think that feels like the truth to me as a guy who always maintains a positive outlook in life but also needs to feel like I come by it honestly.' He adds, 'Bad things are always going to happen and in the face of knowing that, exhibiting joy might be the most punk rock thing we can do.'
On Get Over It, Underdog, Tasjan moves seamlessly between unabashed social commentary and introspective storytelling, pairing incisive lyrics with melodies that land with immediacy. Following its release, the album garnered high praise from a wide range of press, including Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, No Depression, Stereophile, Glide Magazine and others.
Aaron Lee Tasjan 2026 US Tour Dates
Oct 21 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East
Nov 4 – Decatur, GA – Eddie's Attic
Nov 5 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle
Nov 6 – Carrboro, NC – Cat's Cradle Back Room
Nov 7 – Norfolk, VA – Northshore Point House Concerts at The Annex
Nov 8 – Baltimore, MD – Club 603
Nov 10 – Washington DC – Songbyrd
Nov 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Union Pool
Nov 13 – Woodstock, NY – Colony
Nov 14 – Boston, MA – Warehouse XI
Nov 15 – Northampton, MA – Parlor Room
Nov 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe
Nov 18 – York, PA – Kable House
Nov 20 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Cafe
Nov 21 – Chicago, IL – Robert's Westside
Nov 22 – Appleton, WI – Appleton Beer Factory
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