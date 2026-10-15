Aaron Lee Tasjan Releases 'Good Luck Now!' Single Following GET OVER IT, UNDERDOG

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Grammy-nominated artist, activist, and songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan has released the melodic, guitar-driven new song 'Good Luck Now!'. The track comes on the heels of Tasjan's critically acclaimed album Get Over It, Underdog, which came out in July on Blue Elan Records.

Tasjan says of the track, 'I wrote 'Good Luck Now!' with two of my favorite songwriters, Kim Richey and Chuck Prophet. I came in with the chorus and we all wrote the words. I never really know exactly what songs are about, but I love the idea of saying, 'it's good luck now, come what may.' I think that feels like the truth to me as a guy who always maintains a positive outlook in life but also needs to feel like I come by it honestly.' He adds, 'Bad things are always going to happen and in the face of knowing that, exhibiting joy might be the most punk rock thing we can do.'

On Get Over It, Underdog, Tasjan moves seamlessly between unabashed social commentary and introspective storytelling, pairing incisive lyrics with melodies that land with immediacy. Following its release, the album garnered high praise from a wide range of press, including Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, No Depression, Stereophile, Glide Magazine and others.

Aaron Lee Tasjan 2026 US Tour Dates

Oct 21 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

Nov 4 – Decatur, GA – Eddie's Attic

Nov 5 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

Nov 6 – Carrboro, NC – Cat's Cradle Back Room

Nov 7 – Norfolk, VA – Northshore Point House Concerts at The Annex

Nov 8 – Baltimore, MD – Club 603

Nov 10 – Washington DC – Songbyrd

Nov 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Union Pool

Nov 13 – Woodstock, NY – Colony

Nov 14 – Boston, MA – Warehouse XI

Nov 15 – Northampton, MA – Parlor Room

Nov 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe

Nov 18 – York, PA – Kable House

Nov 20 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Cafe

Nov 21 – Chicago, IL – Robert's Westside

Nov 22 – Appleton, WI – Appleton Beer Factory

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 13 Hrs 44 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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