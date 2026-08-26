Todd Snider To Release Posthumous Album MY SECOND RODEO

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Aimless, Inc. and Thirty Tigers announced the forthcoming release of My Second Rodeo, the posthumous album by alt-country singer/songwriter Todd Snider. Due out on October 9th, just days before what would have been his 60th birthday, My Second Rodeo is a 10-song collection of brand new songs that Snider had recorded last fall just before his passing. The album's lead single 'Solid Country Gold' is out now, which Snider co-wrote with Jack Ingram in August of 2025 and would ultimately become the spark for My Second Rodeo. He called it 'the sound of country music 10 years from now'; a rhythmic, blues-based shuffle augmented by horns, background vocalists, and Snider's own hand percussion.

'I finished eleven songs in October of twenty twenty five,' wrote Snider in an email to producer/engineer and longtime friend Joe Bisirri. 'Save this.'

Over the course of the last year, Bisirri and co-producer Robbie Crowell did just that, as they painstakingly worked to complete My Second Rodeo, an album of all-new original Todd Snider songs. The album isn't a hodge-podge of outtakes and B-sides, it's the realization of Snider's very distinct vision for the follow-up to 2025's critically acclaimed High, Lonesome and Then Some. He was determined to record an album of songs that deconstructed country music. My Second Rodeo is that album.

'This album is a glimpse into the creative outpouring from Todd in September and October of 2025,' stated Bisirri. 'His 'sound of country music 10 years from now' meant taking his favorite country music tropes, dismantling and reassembling them over stretched-out, swampy grooves with New Orleans-style horns. He was so sure of this sound, feel, and his studio band's pliability that he insisted on recording his vocal and guitar first, with no accompaniment or click track. Todd wanted the band to record after him, so they would HAVE to follow his lead wherever it went.'

'Todd had an amazing knack for knowing where he wanted to go next musically,' stated Crowell. 'Helping to realize that vision was always one of my favorite things to do. It was always left of center, unexpected, and deeply layered.'

My Second Rodeo was recorded at Snider's East Nashville studio/hangout, The Purple Building. The mystical energy of the space -- where fans of the songwriter still leave flowers and messages in his memory -- and the chaotic sounds of passersby and traffic on 11th Street course through the record. Beginning with the profoundly retrospective opening track, My Second Rodeo is classic Todd Snider: wry talking-blues, gospel rockers, derisions of country music conventions and the cultural divide, celebrations of weed, and irreverent dissertations on religion, social class, and politics. The album also includes a completed version of '(I Got That) Deja Vu,' which he had co-written with the late country outlaw Billy Joe Shaver many years before.

Musically, Snider couldn't have been more focused. His Purple Studio band -- a ragtag group made up of Bisirri, Crowell, and Aaron Lee Tasjan -- followed his lead and recorded their parts after him, staying true to his sometimes swerving vocals and guitar. Snider had full faith that the band, along with vocalists Brooke Gronemeyer, Nikki Barber, and Alicia Gail, and horn players Emmanuel Echem and Roy Agee, could find the groove he was laying down.

'He heard this album get to the 70 percent mark,' continued Bisirri. 'The last 30 percent took so much longer, because we were trying to follow his road map of voice memos and emails as close as we could, all the while questioning and re-questioning. Ultimately, Todd showed us where to go.'

'Todd was one of my best friends, hero and inspiration,' stated Ingram. 'He was everything whoever's reading this thinks and says he was. All of him… the good, the bad and the beautiful. Stoned, sober and stupid - I love and miss all of my good man (aka- Elmo Buzz, Tipsy Gypsy, The Reno Flash, whatever you call him, him too).'

My Second Rodeo will be available digitally, on CD, and on vinyl, including a limited purple pressing exclusive to Nashville record stores, a 'synthwave' variant available through the Todd Snider Shop, a yellow variant available at other independent record stores, as well as the standard black variant.

Track List

01) Freewheelin' (Every Day at a Time)

02) Solid Country Gold

03) (I Got That) Deja Vu

04) Can Your Monkey Do the Splits

05) Stoner Yodel Number 3 (Give Me a D for Gym Glass)

06) The Manifesto

07) One Nation Under Fire

08) My Second Rodeo

09) Sunday Go to Meeting Looking

10) The Moon Tonight

Photo Credit: Stacie Huckeba



Photo Credit: Stacie Huckeba

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