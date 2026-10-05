Aaron Lee Tasjan to Perform at Union Pool in Brooklyn

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Aaron Lee Tasjan is set to perform in Brooklyn at Union Pool on Wednesday, November 11th. Tasjan is touring in support of his latest album Get Over It, Underdog, released on July 17th via Blue Elan Records.

Throughout his career, Tasjan has built a reputation for honest and bold songwriting that engages with both personal and cultural fault lines. On Get Over It, Underdog, he continues that trajectory with an album that moves seamlessly between unabashed social commentary and introspective storytelling, pairing incisive lyrics with melodies that land with immediacy.

Comprised of 11 masterfully crafted songs, Get Over It, Underdog is an ambitious and spirited collection as Tasjan examines the persona of the American underdog who is navigating everyday complexities and the relentless chaotic hum of our current society with wit, urgency, and a deeply human perspective. Upon first listen this album comes across with intention, integrity and immediacy.

Produced by Tasjan alongside longtime collaborator Mark Miller, Get Over It, Underdog is both a personal reckoning and a broader reflection on the stories we tell about ourselves and others. It captures an artist pushing through doubt and rediscovering purpose, delivering a work that is as thought-provoking as it is immediate. Get Over It, Underdog reaffirms Aaron Lee Tasjan as one of the most compelling voices in contemporary Americana—an artist unafraid to challenge, question, and ultimately connect.

Aaron Lee Tasjan 2026 European & US Tour Dates

Oct 6 – Portland, OR – Bunk Bar

Oct 7 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

Oct 9 – Salt Lake City, UT – State Room

Oct 10 – Denver, CO – Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill

Oct 21 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

Nov 4 – Decatur, GA – Eddie's Attic

Nov 5 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

Nov 6 – Carrboro, NC – Cat's Cradle Back Room

Nov 7 – Norfolk, VA – Northshore Point House Concerts at The Annex

Nov 8 – Baltimore, MD – Club 603

Nov 10 – Washington DC – Songbyrd

Nov 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Union Pool

Nov 13 – Woodstock, NY – Colony

Nov 14 – Boston, MA – Warehouse XI

Nov 15 – Northampton, MA – Parlor Room

Nov 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe

Nov 18 – York, PA – Kable House

Nov 20 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Cafe

Nov 21 – Chicago, IL – Robert's Westside

Nov 22 – Appleton, WI – Appleton Beer Factory

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 12 Hrs 42 Min 52 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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