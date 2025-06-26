Aaron Hibell Adds New Dates to Debut 'The Synchronicity Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising electronic music composer and producer Aaron Hibell has just added two more dates in Los Angeles and New York to his upcoming debut tour, which is set to take place starting this September. These will be the only two dates that he will be playing in North America.

The tour will continue in major European cities including Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, and London. On this run of shows, fans will be able to see Aaron Hibell’s new electrifying live show, which he recently debuted at Cercle Odyssey’s immersive concert for their first-ever Paris installment, as he opened for Ben Böhmer. This debut tour promises to blend Aaron Hibell’s signature high-energy production with stunning visual artistry. Tickets are now on sale and more information on the SYNCHRONICITY tour can be found HERE.

This week, Aaron Hibell has also released a massive remix of french singer and producer, Oklou’s, single “take you by the hand” along with an official visualizer. He has also recently released his single, “s.o.s.” which marked the first track to come from his upcoming album which is set to drop later this fall.

Known for his cinematic, bass-driven soundscapes and viral remixes, Aaron Hibell has quickly become one of the most exciting names in electronic music. In 2024, he released his fan-favorite singles, “morning light” and his “set me free” collaboration with Alex Wann. “set me free” now has over 22M global streams on Spotify and served as part of the official soundtrack for last year’s Ultra Music Festival after movie, marking a massive career milestone for Aaron Hibell, who had the opportunity to score the entire Ultra Music Festival recap.

Over the last few months, powerhouse names in electronic music such as Camelphat and Maxi Meraki have released their own remixes to “set me free”. Sara Landry also recently featured Aaron Hibell on her debut album, Spiritual Driveby, for their collaboration “Veni Vidi Vici”. Aaron Hibell has also been named Dancing Astronaut and EDMIdentity’s “Artist To Watch for 2025” and is truly proving his worth so far. He has upcoming global performances including Tomorrowland, Parookaville, and Extrema Outdoor Festival.

Aaron Hibell - SYNCHRONICITY North American and European Tour Dates:

September 24, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

September 26, 2025 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

October 10, 2025 - Dublin, ILE - Bloc

October 24, 2025 - Paris, FR - Trabendo

October 30, 2025- Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

October 31, 2025 - Berlin, DE - Festsaal Kreuzberg

November 14, 2025 - London, UK - Village Underground

Photo Credit: Jason Renaud

Comments

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...