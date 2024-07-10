Aalson Delivers 'World Of Reflections' Single and Music Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a series of positive news and notable releases, Aalson is set to take a new step with the release of a very personal track 'World of Reflections,' accompanied by a music video and a tour.

Since his debut, Aalson has emerged as an innovative figure in the world of electronic music. Combining melodic elements and captivating rhythms, he has developed a unique style that allowed him to stand out and create a bond with his public. His ability to create immersive and emotional soundscapes reflecting his artistic sensibility earned him the 'Best French Music Video' award at this year's ClubbingTV Awards for his project 'Rêver', (outshining notable competitors like The Blaze and French 79).

Aalson keeps his momentum with his new project on Sinners: 'World Of Reflections'. Inspired by genuine introspection and emotional honesty, this track delves into nostalgia, melancholy, and frustration. Remaining away from his 'true self' due to industry and club standards, he returns to his original inspirations. With pulsating rhythms and dynamic percussion throughout, it is a captivating blend of authenticity and melodic depth.

Following in line with past releases Aalson once again delivers a beautiful and empowered music video to coincide with the single release. 'World Of Reflections' truly comes to life with this visual interpretation through warming tones and clever, unique cinematography.

