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ANGRYBABY to Perform at Fox Theatre

The Bay Area artist blends classical piano training with dance music influences drawn from his years as a DJ.

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ANGRYBABY to Perform at Fox Theatre

ANGRYBABY is set to perform at Fox Theatre on Thursday, November 12, 2026. Doors open at 7:00 pm, with the show beginning at 8:00 pm.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 21, 2026 at 10:00 am here. General admission tickets and reserved rail seated tickets will be available. The event is all ages (under 16 with an adult).

Angrybaby is a 25 year old Asian-American electronic music producer from Albany, CA. He grew up playing the classical piano, and started to make hip-hop beats in high school using GarageBand. After moving home to San Francisco post-college, Angrybaby experienced a second awakening of electronic music when he was introduced into the culture of DJing and began throwing weekly community events in the Bay Area. Becoming a scholar of its composition, arrangement, and theory; he took what he learned from DJing and how dance music was composed and applied it to his own craft. Coupled with his classically-trained foundation and love for dance music, Angrybaby is making dance music for tomorrow.

How to Get Tickets

Tickets available online at www.foxtheatre.com.

Click Here to Get Tickets
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