ALPHA DRIVE ONE Releases First U.S. Physical Version of 'UNBREAKABLE : 少年 BEAST'

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Global K-POP rookie ALPHA DRIVE ONE has released the physical version of their second mini album, UNBREAKABLE : 少年BEAST (read as UNBREAKABLE : FRAGILE BEAST), on CD in the United States for the first time, a testament to the group’s growing global reach in their debut year.

Fans can purchase the album at major U.S. retailers including Target, Barnes & Noble and Amazon as well as K-POP specialty stores K-POP Nara and Hello82 and the group’s official store. It is available in three versions – Fragile Beast, Cementic Nest, and Hissing – each including U.S. exclusive postcard and retailer-exclusive photocard and signed version only in the official store.

Alongside the U.S. physical release, ALPHA DRIVE ONE also unveiled a new digital edition of UNBREAKBLE : 少年BEAST, available today. The nine-track album features “BORN DIRE (Sped Up Ver.)” and “BORN DIRE (Slowed Down Ver.)”, presenting the title track in new tempos and moods. Each member-specific version also includes a “Voice Note” track, in which the member shares a personal message with their fandom ALLYZ.

UNBREAKABLE : 少年BEAST, the group’s second-mini album released on August 24, explores the growing pains of youth confronted with prejudice and stigma, and the vulnerability of being perceived as different by the outside world. "少年BEAST" symbolizes a label imposed on the boys by others rather than an identity they choose for themselves, capturing the tension between how they are seen and who they really are. The title track, "BORN DIRE", delivers a message of pushing forward despite the chaos of the world, channeling ALPHA DRIVE ONE's intense identity through a modern reinterpretation of the raw energy of British rave and punk.

The album has further established ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s status as one of 2026’s standout rookies. The second mini-album sold 1.13 million copies in its first week of the release according to Korea’s Hanteo Chart, taking the group’s cumulative album sales – including their debut album EUPHORIA – over the 2 million mark. “BORN DIRE” earned ALPHA DRIVE ONE three wins on Korean music shows, while UNBREAKABLE : 少年BEAST received Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ), marking the group's first Gold Disc certification even before their official debut in Japan.

The U.S. release builds on ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s expanding global presence. In June the group’s agency WAKEONE announced a strategic partnership deal with REPUBLIC Collective and in August, ALPHA DRIVE ONE made their first U.S. stage debut at KCON LA 2026.

Elsewhere, the group’s recent schedule has also taken them to audiences in Spain and Mexico. In September, ALPHA DRIVE ONE performed at Music Bank in Barcelona before heading to Mexico City for KOREA SPOTLIGHT at K-EXPO MEXICO, where they performed and connected with fans in person through a fan signing event for the first time.

With UNBREAKABLE : 少年BEAST now on U.S. shelves, ALPHA DRIVE ONE open a new chapter in a debut year and continue their exponential growth, firmly establishing their presence as “2026’s Top Rookie.”

About Alpha Drive One

ALPHA DRIVE ONE, also known as ALD1, emerged from Mnet's global K-POP debut project BOYS II PLANET on September 25, 2025, with over 26 million votes cast by fans across 223 countries and regions. United as one team, ALPHA DRIVE ONE is racing toward the pinnacle of global K-pop.

The group's name, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, encapsulates their core values and identity. ALPHA represents their mission to be the best, DRIVE embodies passion and initiative, and ONE signifies unity as an official team. True to their name, the group aims to deliver the most powerful emotions and energy that K-pop can offer.

Photo Credit: Photo Courtesy of WAKEONE

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