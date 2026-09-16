ALKALINE TRIO & RISE AGAINST Release Split Single, Fall Tour Starts Sept 22
The Chicago punk rock bands cover each other's iconic tracks and announce extensive US tour dates together.
Chicago punk rock bands Rise Against and Alkaline Trio released a split single tackling iconic songs from the other's catalog: Rise Against takes on Alkaline Trio's 'Private Eye,' while Alkaline Trio delivers their rendition of Rise Against's 'Re-Education (Through Labor).' The release comes on the eve of the bands embarking on an extensive US tour together.
The two bands have been intertwined since long before either of them achieved the scale they are known for today. From watching each other grow from basement shows to global stages, this collaboration acts as a homecoming for the two bands.
In addition to the songs being released digitally, there will be a limited edition 7' vinyl available for pre-order now.
They will kick off the co-headlining tour in Dallas, TX on September 22nd at South Side Ballroom and will be visiting cities including New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh, Phoenix, Milwaukee, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, and more.
For Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba, the project is a full-circle moment two decades in the making.
'It's so much fun and such an honor to be swapping cover tunes with a band we've known personally and loved since we both formed and came up from our shows at the Fireside Bowl in Chicago,' shares Skiba. 'To see Rise Against become the band they are today has been a blast to track and to be a small part of through the years. To reconnect with this band and these people once again the way are via tour and this release feels the way it did when we first started: it's almost completely for the love of each other and each other's band. It feels like a tradition we started decades ago that naturally comes back to us, we are grateful to say.'
Rise Against's Tim McIlrath echoes that sense of mutual history, tracing the bond between the two bands back even further.
'The connection between Alkaline Trio and Rise Against actually pre-dates both bands' inceptions, so we've all been there for both the awkward first steps and the flashes of promise. We have an understanding and appreciation of each other's bands that could only come from being from the same scene,' shares McIlrath. 'To still be standing this many years later is a testament to the fertile Chicago musical soil we come from and are proud to represent. We had so much fun sinking our teeth into their legendary song 'Private Eye'.'
With decades of shared history behind them and a fall tour ahead, Rise Against and Alkaline Trio aren't just paying tribute to each other's catalogs, they are honoring the scene that raised them both. The split single stands as a marker of everything that's carried these two bands from the Fireside Bowl to stages across the country, and a preview of what fans can expect when they hit the road together this September.
Alkaline Trio x Rise Against Tour Dates 2026
September 22 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
September 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
September 25 – Clearwater, FL – The Baycare Sound
September 26 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
September 27 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
September 30 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17
October 1 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
October 3 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
October 4 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
October 6 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory
October 7 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall
October 9 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah's Stir Cove
October 10 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave / Eagles Club
October 12 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
October 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
October 15 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center
October 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
October 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center
October 20 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
October 22 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
October 23 – Irvine, CA – Great Park Live
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...