ALKALINE TRIO & RISE AGAINST Release Split Single, Fall Tour Starts Sept 22

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Chicago punk rock bands Rise Against and Alkaline Trio released a split single tackling iconic songs from the other's catalog: Rise Against takes on Alkaline Trio's 'Private Eye,' while Alkaline Trio delivers their rendition of Rise Against's 'Re-Education (Through Labor).' The release comes on the eve of the bands embarking on an extensive US tour together.

The two bands have been intertwined since long before either of them achieved the scale they are known for today. From watching each other grow from basement shows to global stages, this collaboration acts as a homecoming for the two bands.

In addition to the songs being released digitally, there will be a limited edition 7' vinyl available for pre-order now.

They will kick off the co-headlining tour in Dallas, TX on September 22nd at South Side Ballroom and will be visiting cities including New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh, Phoenix, Milwaukee, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, and more.

For Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba, the project is a full-circle moment two decades in the making.

'It's so much fun and such an honor to be swapping cover tunes with a band we've known personally and loved since we both formed and came up from our shows at the Fireside Bowl in Chicago,' shares Skiba. 'To see Rise Against become the band they are today has been a blast to track and to be a small part of through the years. To reconnect with this band and these people once again the way are via tour and this release feels the way it did when we first started: it's almost completely for the love of each other and each other's band. It feels like a tradition we started decades ago that naturally comes back to us, we are grateful to say.'

Rise Against's Tim McIlrath echoes that sense of mutual history, tracing the bond between the two bands back even further.

'The connection between Alkaline Trio and Rise Against actually pre-dates both bands' inceptions, so we've all been there for both the awkward first steps and the flashes of promise. We have an understanding and appreciation of each other's bands that could only come from being from the same scene,' shares McIlrath. 'To still be standing this many years later is a testament to the fertile Chicago musical soil we come from and are proud to represent. We had so much fun sinking our teeth into their legendary song 'Private Eye'.'

With decades of shared history behind them and a fall tour ahead, Rise Against and Alkaline Trio aren't just paying tribute to each other's catalogs, they are honoring the scene that raised them both. The split single stands as a marker of everything that's carried these two bands from the Fireside Bowl to stages across the country, and a preview of what fans can expect when they hit the road together this September.

Alkaline Trio x Rise Against Tour Dates 2026

September 22 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

September 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

September 25 – Clearwater, FL – The Baycare Sound

September 26 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

September 27 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

September 30 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

October 1 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

October 3 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

October 4 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

October 6 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

October 7 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

October 9 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah's Stir Cove

October 10 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave / Eagles Club

October 12 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

October 15 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center

October 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

October 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

October 20 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

October 22 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

October 23 – Irvine, CA – Great Park Live

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 13 Hrs 11 Min 06 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link